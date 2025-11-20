Post Malone Reaches Custody and Support Deal With Ex Jamie Park in Utah Court

Post Malone and his ex-fiancée, Hee Sung "Jamie" Park, have officially settled their custody and support dispute over their 3-year-old daughter, court records confirm.

The agreement, filed in Utah on November 13, covers paternity, custody, visitation, and child support, resolving a legal battle that has lasted since earlier this year.

The legal conflict began in April 2025 when Malone filed a case in Salt Lake City.

Park later filed her own petition in Los Angeles after moving from Utah, seeking joint legal custody of their daughter, referred to in filings as DDP, US Magazine reported.

She claimed the child had lived with both parents since birth in 2022.

Malone requested that the California case be dismissed, arguing that Utah was the proper venue since their daughter had been primarily raised there.

In court documents, he said, "I am a resident of Utah and have been since 2019... Jamie remained in Utah, living with me from January 2022 until January of 2025."

Malone also noted that Park had no residence in California during that period and only moved after their relationship ended.

Post Malone and Baby Mama Settle Custody Battle https://t.co/IUbpkQEqYJ pic.twitter.com/8TwcSw4xpi — TMZ (@TMZ) November 19, 2025

Utah Court Finalizes Post Malone Custody Settlement

The rapper explained that he assisted with Park's move to Los Angeles to maintain a cooperative co-parenting relationship.

"I agreed to financially assist Jamie with her move... and to be the guarantor on Jamie's Los Angeles apartment lease so she would qualify for a safe place to live and DDP would be safe when she was in Jamie's custody," Malone stated in court.

The Utah court ultimately became the venue for their case, where the exes reached a settlement.

While the full details of the agreement remain sealed, it includes custody, visitation, and child support arrangements. Both parties agreed to dismiss conflicting filings in California.

Malone, 30, has been open about the challenges of balancing fatherhood with his music career.

In interviews, he admitted, "It's really tough not being able to see her, but she's coming out more often now... it is heartbreaking having to leave and not be able to be with her all the time."

According to People, he also spoke about prioritizing his health and well-being for his daughter, saying he slowed down on drinking to "take better care of my body."

The rapper has kept both his daughter and Park out of the public spotlight to protect their privacy.

"I don't want to post any pictures of my baby, because I want her to be able to make that decision whenever she wants to and is ready," he explained in a 2023 interview with CR Fashion Book.