Post Malone Reveals the Lifestyle Changes Behind His 55-Pound Transformation

Post Malone has opened up about the lifestyle changes that helped him lose 55 pounds, a journey sparked by the birth of his daughter in May 2022.

The musician welcomed his first child with ex-fiancée Hee Sung "Jamie" Park, and the experience inspired him to focus on his health and wellbeing.

"I'm excited for this next chapter in my life, I'm the happiest I've ever been, and for since I could remember I was sad," Malone told People before his daughter's birth.

"Time to take care of my body and my family and friends, and spread as much love as we can every day."

Since then, Malone has gone from 240 pounds to 185 pounds, sharing details of his transformation on multiple podcasts and interviews.

On "The Joe Rogan Experience" in June 2024, he explained, "It's definitely made me take better care of myself. I want to be around to see her go and do kick-ass stuff."

He added that he reduced drinking and smoking, focusing on a healthier lifestyle for his family.

Post Malone Slimmed Down With Grilled Chicken & Carrots

Malone's weight loss journey has involved practical changes rather than extreme measures. On the "Howard Stern Show" in October 2023, he revealed that he adjusted his diet while on tour.

"The first step was, I went on tour and I was like, 'You know what? I'm going to eat grilled chicken, I'm going to eat carrots, and I'm going to have a little bit of white rice with hot sauce,'" he said.

He cut out fried foods and pizza, previously staples of late-night fast food stops after shows. "I lost 20 pounds doing that, and I was like, let's keep going."

According to SportingNews, another key factor in Malone's transformation was reducing his soda intake.

"Soda is so bad. It's so good but so bad," he joked during his podcast appearance, noting that he still occasionally rewards himself with a Coke after a good performance.

Fans initially expressed concern over his rapid weight loss, with some speculating about drug use. Malone addressed the rumors on Instagram, assuring followers, "I'm not doing drugs... I'm having a lot of fun performing, and have never felt healthier."

He also emphasized the mental and emotional benefits of his changes, sharing that his "brain is in a super dope place" and he feels happier than he has in years.