Post Malone Sued for $10 Million Over Unpaid Limo Driver Appearance in 'Tommy Lee' Video

Post Malone and his collaborator Tyla Yaweh face a $10 million lawsuit from a limo driver who claims he was never paid for appearing in their 2020 music video "Tommy Lee."

The complaint, filed Friday in Utah, alleges that Larry Deuel was hired to drive the artists to Malone's ranch and was then asked to take part in the video, with promises he would be "taken care of" afterward.

According to Billboard, those commitments were never carried out.

Deuel maintains that he did not authorize Malone to use his image and is now asking for compensation because of a forged inducement, misappropriation, breach of contract, and in addition to that some other claims.

Attorneys for him contend that the defendants "exploited and appropriated Mr. Deuel's name, image, or likeness for their commercial gain without his consent or approval."

Role in the Video

"Tommy Lee," released in June 2020 as the lead single from Tyla Yaweh's album Rager Boy, features Malone on vocals and became Yaweh's first entry on the Hot 100, peaking at No. 65. The video, filmed at Malone's Utah ranch, depicts the duo performing on ATVs in a mountainous backdrop. Early in the clip, a limo arrives with a driver— portrayed by Deuel –unrolling a red carpet as Yaweh steps out. Deuel's presence continues throughout the video.

In the complaint, Deuel's lawyers emphasize that his appearance was "crucial" to the video's concept.

Without him, they contend, "the theme of wealth, power, fame, privilege, and success would have been visually underwhelming, supported only by two unkempt musicians smoking blunts riding ATVs in a dirt field."

Deuel is seeking $10 million in damages for what he describes as the unauthorized use of his image. The lawsuit alleges that Malone and Yaweh intentionally misrepresented the scope of his involvement and failed to compensate him, turning his cameo into a commercial asset without consent.

The filing also notes that Deuel has spent the past five years trying to resolve the dispute outside of court. His most recent attempt involved sending a letter dated August 8, 2025, through legal counsel to Post Malone's representatives.

The court documents claim, according to AllHipHop, "Post Malone's security detail laughed at the constable attempting to serve process and refused to accept service."

The legal action comes as Malone remains busy professionally. He recently celebrated the grand opening of his Nashville bar, Posty's, on October 9, which drew more than 30,000 fans and featured surprise performances by Lainey Wilson and Brooks & Dunn.

Malone is also slated to headline the 2026 Stagecoach Country Music Festival alongside Cody Johnson and Lainey Wilson.