Eminem Launches Legal Attack on Australian Brand With Shady-Inspired Name

Eminem is taking formal action to protect one of the most recognizable names in music.

The rapper has filed a petition in the United States to cancel the trademark of an Australian beach-gear company called "Swim Shady," arguing that the brand's name is too close to his longtime moniker, "Slim Shady."

The petition was submitted to the US Patent and Trademark Office after the Swim Shady mark was approved on September 29.

According to the filing, Eminem — whose real name is Marshall Mathers — believes the Australian company's name could confuse shoppers and lead people to assume he is linked to its products.

His legal team says the similarity between "Slim Shady" and "Swim Shady" creates a "likelihood of confusion," and they argue that the rapper could face "damage and injury" if the trademark remains in place, TMZ reported.

They also stressed that fans may mistakenly view the Australian brand's beach umbrellas, towels, and swimwear as items connected to Eminem, even though he is not involved.

Eminem has sued Australian beach brand 'Swim Shady' for sounding too much like Slim Shady



He argues that people might think he's suddenly pivoted to selling umbrellas and swim shorts pic.twitter.com/ibcuQrE4q5 — Dexerto (@Dexerto) November 19, 2025

Eminem Cites Quality Concerns in Shady Name Fight

The petition notes that simply changing one letter does not make the two names different enough.

Eminem's team also pointed out that his own merchandise follows high-quality standards, and he does not want that reputation mixed with a company he has no relationship with.

People previously confirmed that the rapper has held trademarks for Shady and Shady Limited and filed a trademark for Slim Shady in Australia earlier this year.

Swim Shady, however, says it plans to stand its ground. In a statement shared through its founders, Scott and Elizabeth Afrakoff, the company described itself as a small Australian brand created to offer stylish shade products that help people stay protected from the strong local sun.

They said they value their intellectual property and intend to defend it, adding that they would not comment further while the matter is before the court.

The company has also filed non-use applications in Australia challenging some of Eminem's earlier Shady trademarks.

This isn't the first time the rapper has moved to protect his brand identity. Eminem is also involved in an ongoing trademark dispute with "Real Housewives of Potomac" stars Gizelle Bryant and Robyn Dixon, over their podcast name Reasonably Shady.