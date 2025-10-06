Did Eminem Slam Nicki Over Cardi B? Viral Quote Sets Off Wild Speculation in Rap World

Cardi B and Nicki Minaj's longstanding rivalry seemed to have dissipated in recent weeks — until rapper Eminem's name was unexpectedly brought into the fray because of a totally made-up quote.

Social media websites were filled to the brim with posts on the weekend claiming that Eminem had condemned Nicki Minaj for supposedly using children in her feud with Cardi B. The gossip spread fast without any evidence or credible source.

The article adds that Eminem and Minaj worked years ago but have no professional or personal link with Cardi B. The so-called "quote" going around online seems entirely fabricated.

"This is one of those times when the internet just gets it wrong," the report underscored. "People are spreading this mess and it's getting out of hand."

The fabricated report came into the picture as the Nicki–Cardi beef had subsided, coinciding with Diddy's recent court sentencing gaining new online attention.

AllHipHop provided the context that perhaps the timing spurred the revival of interest in celebrity gossip following the Diddy tale's disappearance from headlines.

In the article, the writer expressed concern regarding the proliferation of misinformation and AI-generated material.

"The incident has me concerned about misinformation in the social media era," it read. "It didn't start with this silly thing, but it seems far more insidious. With AI-generated content and fake quotes becoming more sophisticated, separating fact from fiction is increasingly difficult."

No reputable news sources have picked up on any genuine quotes from Eminem regarding the Nicki Minaj and Cardi B beef. To date, there's no indication the Detroit rapper has made public comments on either artist's beef.

The site left its article with a definitive reminder: "If there's a takeaway: don't believe everything you read. Come to AHH for the real."

According to Complex, the dispute between the two chart-toppers has roots stretching back to 2017, when both artists' rapid rises put them on overlapping career paths. Tensions flared in July and August 2017 after Cardi's appearance during Remy Ma's Summer Jam set and in the months around the release of collaborations and solo tracks that fans and media often read as dig-laden.

The latest eruption began Sept. 29-30 on X, formerly Twitter, when Minaj reposted messages and wrote a series of posts that critics called veiled attacks on Cardi B's recent album rollout and first-week sales.

3.27.26 💿 — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) September 24, 2025

Cardi B fired back with a string of posts that grew increasingly personal, and the exchange soon broadened as allies and fans weighed in. By Sept. 30, the two were trading direct insults about family members and medical matters, prompting concern from industry peers and commentators.