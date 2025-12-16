Nas Opens Up About Asking Eminem to Join 'Daughters' and Getting Turned Down

Nas recently revealed that he asked Eminem to collaborate on his track "Daughters" but was politely declined.

The rapper shared the story in an interview with Joe Budden, shedding light on why the song remained entirely his own.

"Every record I do is not a battle," Nas explained, recalling that he had sent the song to Eminem.

He added that Eminem told him, "Thank you, but I told my daughter I'm not doing any more songs directly about daughters at the moment because that's a sensitive issue with all the music I put out."

Nas noted that the exchange ended on a respectful note, with Eminem acknowledging the song's unique approach, "Most people wanna do songs where they're battling me. It was refreshing to get a record where you're not coming for me."

"Daughters" appeared on Nas' tenth studio album, Life is Good, released in 2012, a project that delved into the personal and emotional aspects of his life, including fatherhood.

The track was emblematic of his willingness to explore intimate subjects without confrontation.

He raps, "Took her from private school, so she can get a balance / To public school, they too nurture teen talents / They grow fast, one day she's your little princess / Next day she's talkin' boy business – what is this?"

This conversation with Budden comes shortly after Nas and legendary producer DJ Premier released their collaborative album Light-Years.

The project features one guest appearance from AZ on the track "My Story Your Story" and also includes a continuation of Nas' classic song "N.Y. State of Mind."

Eminem's Private Bond With Hailie

Eminem​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ rarely opens up about his personal life with his daughter, Hailie Jade, to the public.

One thing that he has done quite frequently is to make references to his daughter in his music but has still been very cautious with respect to her daily life. He made a reference to his daughter when she was only six years old in his song "Cleanin' Out My Closet" in 2002.

Even with his demanding career, Eminem has made family a priority. In a 2011 interview, he told Rolling Stone that he wanted his children "to have the stability I didn't," and has made efforts to be present for school events and other milestones.

Hailie​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ has developed her own life as an adult and keeps a well-thought-out social media image. However, the bond between the father and the daughter is still very much alive. In 2018, she affirmed to Daily Mail, "Of course, we're very close."