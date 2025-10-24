Eminem's Name Dragged Into Florida Diner Arrest as Woman Claims She's Married to Him

A Florida woman was arrested after refusing to pay her restaurant bill, telling officers her "husband" Eminem would take care of it.

Police say 54-year-old Jennifer Kleber ordered food at Darrell's Dog Gone Good Diner in Silver Springs but allegedly walked out without paying.

The manager told No Jumper that it wasn't her first time doing this, saying she had "pulled the same thing several times," each time claiming the rapper would handle her bill.

Deputies arrested Kleber and charged her with defrauding an innkeeper. She was booked into the Marion County Jail.

No Link to the Rapper

There​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ is no evidence that Eminem - real name Marshall Mathers - is connected in any way with Kleber. Information related to the rapper's life has only been very vaguely and indirectly, through a speculation about a romantic relationship, between him and his longtime stylist Katrina Malota.

It has been said by insiders that they have been very close both professionally and personally for many years but they have not confirmed it themselves.

The hip-hop artist has been very discreet and secretive about his affairs over the last couple of years.

He​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ has been concentrating on his music and his family, which is a decision that his daughter Hailie Jade confided that she now gets.

While talking to People, Hailie mentioned that she has understood "the importance of balancing the things I share publicly with those I keep to myself," and that her dad was always trying to protect their family while being proud of his kids.

Past Security Scares

Eminem's​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ name has been linked to these types of stories, unfortunately, several times. Going back to 2020, a local of Michigan Matthew Hughes forcibly entered the rapper's house by smashing a window with a brick.

After 4 years, he made a repeat of the act, this time, he went through an unlocked door, took a bike, and was consequently seen by the security.

Hughes got picked up by the cops, and in June, he was handed a prison term that could last for 30 years at most for the charges of home invasion and ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌stalking, according to CBS.