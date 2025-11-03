Britney Spears Vanishes From Instagram Amid Fan Concern and Kevin Federline Book Drama

Pop icon Britney Spears has disappeared from Instagram once again, leaving fans worried as tensions rise over her ex-husband Kevin Federline's new memoir.

On Sunday, November 2, Spears' Instagram page became unavailable, displaying a message that the "profile may have been removed."

The pop star's sudden disappearance comes after several weeks of emotional updates that worried her fans.

Observers noted that Spears, 43, had disabled comments on recent videos showing her dancing at home, often paired with mysterious captions that seemed to reference her sons, Sean Preston, 20, and Jayden James, 19.

Fans' worries intensified after Spears shared a video on October 7 showing visible bruises on her arms and bandages on her hands, People reported.

In the caption, she explained she had fallen down stairs while visiting a friend and mentioned her sons' return to Hawaii, where they live with Federline, 47.

"My boys had to leave and go back to Maui," she wrote, adding that dancing was her way of expressing herself and finding peace. "I'm not here for concern or pity, I just want to be a good woman and be better."

The Instagram deactivation came just days after Federline released his memoir "You Thought You Knew," which includes several controversial claims about Spears' behavior during their marriage and her parenting.

Britney Spears’ Instagram account appears to be deactivated or deleted. pic.twitter.com/nRHIJ188DO — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) November 3, 2025

Britney Spears' Representative Defends Her

In one interview, Federline alleged that their sons had chosen to distance themselves from their mother, saying, "One of my sons decided not to go back over there because of what he saw."

Spears publicly fired back on X (formerly Twitter), accusing Federline of "constantly gaslighting" her and profiting from her pain.

"To be loved unconditionally and with a naive heart like mine, always being threatened or made to believe I'm the bad one as they profit off my pain," she wrote.

A representative for Spears defended her amid the controversy, explaining that renewed attention surrounding Kevin Federline's upcoming book has once again placed the singer in an uncomfortable spotlight.

The rep emphasized that Spears remains focused on her children and their well-being despite the media frenzy.

Despite recent reports portraying her as unstable, a restaurant manager in Westlake Village, California, told Us Weekly that Spears behaved normally during a dinner outing the day before her disappearance.

"She was super chill and really nice," he said, adding that she only ordered food and did not appear intoxicated.