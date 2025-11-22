Ja Rule Addresses Alleged NYC Scuffle After Blogger Claims He Was Jumped

Ja Rule is pushing back after a blogger claimed he was attacked in New York City, clearing up rumors that spread quickly across social media.

The rapper spoke out on Friday, saying he was fine and that the story being shared online was not accurate.

The confusion began when blogger Tasha K posted on X that Ja Rule had been jumped outside the Manhattan restaurant Sei Less, People reported.

Her post suggested the situation was serious, but Ja Rule immediately corrected her, saying the details were wrong.

He wrote, "Tasha why you lying to these good ppl... Yes some men tried to jump me, no it wasn't at Sei Less and I'm chilling... not a scratch on me."

After Ja Rule's response, Tasha K admitted she had the location wrong. She said she believed it happened at the restaurant based on messages she received from someone she described as a witness.

A spokesperson for Sei Less later told Billboard that nothing happened there at all on Thursday.

Ja Rule Laughs Off Fight Rumors

Tasha then doubled down, saying she still believed Ja Rule was involved in a fight, even sharing what she claimed were screenshots and videos sent by her source.

The footage showed a tense moment in which several people held someone back, but it did not show where the event occurred. She added on Instagram that she was glad the rapper was okay.

Sources told Billboard that a scuffle did occur, but it happened near the side of the stage at the Brandy and Monica concert.

They said several men confronted Ja Rule, but security intervened before things got worse. Billboard also reported that Ja Rule's team has not yet commented.

As the posts continued, Ja Rule shared a short video of himself laughing while holding a red mug.

He added the caption, "Believe half of what you see and none of what you read... we good over here." He later told Tasha K, "You like getting sued I see," after she kept repeating the claims.

