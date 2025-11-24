Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Prison Life Revealed in First Videos From Fort Dix

The first videos of Sean "Diddy" Combs inside Fort Dix federal prison have surfaced, giving the clearest look yet at how the music mogul is spending his time behind bars.

The footage, obtained by TMZ, shows Diddy working in the prison's media library, a small area inside the chapel where inmates can check out movies and religious materials.

In the clips, Diddy is seen finishing up his shift for the evening. He wears a brown knit cap to cover his gray hair, along with a blue coat and scarf.

As he settles in, he removes the layers to reveal his gray prison uniform. Another clip shows him without the cap, making his gray hair much more visible.

In that moment, he stops in the hallway to talk with a few inmates. The exchange looks casual and friendly before he continues walking down the hall.

These videos are the first moving images of Diddy since he began serving his 50-month sentence for violating the Mann Act. He is set for release in 2028.

Until now, only still photos of him in the prison yard had been shared, showing him looking both serious and upbeat on different days.

Officials Probe How Diddy Footage Escaped Prison Security

Diddy's time at Fort Dix has already drawn attention from officials. According to earlier reports, he was caught drinking homemade alcohol and using an unauthorized three-way phone call, both violations of prison rules.

Now, the release of these videos raises new concerns inside the facility.

Federal prisons do not allow inmates to have phones or recording devices. Items like cell phones, cameras, or anything that can capture video are considered serious contraband, AllHipHop reported.

Because of that, the appearance of these clips suggests they may have been taken illegally. Prisons usually see two possible sources for such leaks: a smuggled phone used by an inmate or an officer who records or leaks footage.

Either method would break federal rules and could lead to new charges for anyone involved.

Fort Dix houses about 3,000 inmates and uses heavy surveillance to prevent unauthorized recordings. How the footage made it out is still unclear, and officials have not said whether an investigation is underway.

Even with the possible security breach, the videos mainly show Diddy going through an ordinary prison routine. He appears calm, doing assigned work and interacting with others.