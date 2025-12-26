Lady Gaga Shares Intimate 'One Night Only' Harlequin Performance for Fans on YouTube

Lady Gaga surprised fans this Christmas by releasing her concert film "Lady Gaga in Harlequin Live – One Night Only" for free on YouTube.

The 51-minute performance was filmed at the Belasco Theatre in Los Angeles on September 30, 2024, in front of a small, intimate audience.

The show featured songs from her Harlequin album, inspired by her role as Harley Quinn in "Joker: Folie à Deux."

Gaga, 37, shared why she chose Christmas for the release. "I'm feeling like, why not? We have this thing that's so special to us, so we're just really happy to share it with the fans. It's kind of a rebellious project. And, by Harlequin standards, Christmas is the perfect time to release something rebellious," she told Variety.

The concert showcased Gaga performing jazz and rock-infused covers of classics like "Get Happy," "Oh When The Saints," "That's Entertainment," "Smile," and "That's Life," alongside her original track "Happy Mistake."

She was backed by a six-piece band and delivered the songs with her signature flair, turning the Belasco stage into a theatrical wonderland.

According to CNA, Gaga explained that the timing of the release was intentional. "When we first saw the footage, we said, 'This is not the right time to put this out.' And we collectively agreed that we would allow the lore of the Belasco performance to bloom with the fans, until it felt like time... And so this is like a Christmas present," she said in a conversation at the Grammy Museum.

Merry Christmas monsters!🎄🛟🎁 ‘Lady Gaga in Harlequin Live: One Night Only’ is out now on my YouTube channel! https://t.co/OlnYr5fx9D pic.twitter.com/OzhrPLLPeN — Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) December 25, 2025

Fans Praise Lady Gaga's Playful, Heartfelt Concert Film

The Harlequin album, which acts as a companion to the "Joker: Folie à Deux" soundtrack, earned a nomination for Best Traditional Pop Album at the 2026 Grammys.

Gaga's recent album, Mayhem, released in March 2025, received seven Grammy nominations and was praised for its bold, maximalist pop sound.

NME described it as "a great Gaga album because it's just so much fun... Seventeen years after she broke through with Just Dance, Lady Gaga remains pop's foremost agent of impeccably crafted chaos."

Fans had previously expressed disappointment when Gaga didn't perform Harlequin songs at Coachella 2025, but the singer reassured them that the project remains "one of my proudest pieces of production."

During the concert film, Gaga delivered a mix of playful and heartfelt moments, proving why she continues to captivate audiences.

The release also comes as she writes new music while touring for Mayhem, sharing, "I've been making a lot of music, and it's kind of the best making music when you get to see your fans every night because you're energetically just right where you need to be."