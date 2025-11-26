Nicki Minaj Could Be Forced to Sell $20 Million Hidden Hills Home After Unpaid $500K Judgment

Nicki Minaj may soon face the possibility of losing her $20 million Hidden Hills mansion after a Los Angeles judge signaled she could order its sale to satisfy a $500,000 default judgment.

The ruling stems from a lawsuit filed by Thomas Weidenmuller, a security guard who claims he was assaulted by Minaj's husband, Kenneth Petty, during a 2019 concert in Germany.

During a Monday hearing, Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Cindy Pánuco described her "tentative" plan to allow the home's sale, pending one final document—a Bank of America statement confirming how much of Minaj's $13.3 million mortgage has already been paid since she purchased the property in October 2022.

"Let's say there's no bidder who offers the full $20 million, and it goes up for auction... If it doesn't cover what the sale is required to cover—including the judgment, in this instance—then I would use that evidence to help me to determine that," the judge said.

A follow-up hearing is scheduled for January 22.

According to RollingStone, Weidenmuller originally sought around $21,000 for medical bills and $700,000 for emotional distress after Petty allegedly sucker-punched him, leaving him with severe jaw injuries requiring multiple surgeries.

The judge reduced the award to $503,318 under a default judgment, as Minaj and Petty did not respond to the lawsuit despite multiple attempts at service.

Nicki Minaj Refuses Payment Despite $150M Net Worth

The plaintiff's lawyer argued that selling the mansion would generate more than enough to cover the judgment and additional costs.

Minaj, a global superstar with a reported net worth of at least $150 million, has yet to respond publicly to the legal action.

Court filings describe her as capable of paying the judgment in full but unwilling to do so.

"Although it is regrettable that the extraordinary measure of forcing the sale of Minaj's dwelling is required, that result is entirely the product of her intransigence in not making payment," the application reads.

Compounding the rapper's legal troubles, Minaj was recently abandoned by her longtime attorney, Judd Burstein, amid a separate $10 million defamation case, AllHipHop reported.

The attorney withdrew from representing Minaj in a lawsuit filed by fan Tameer Peak, who claims she made defamatory statements during a 2024 broadcast.

Burstein described the complaint as "entirely frivolous" and emphasized his decision to withdraw was unrelated to the case's merits.