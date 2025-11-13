Nicki Minaj's Longtime Lawyer Judd Burstein Abruptly Withdraws From $10 Million Lawsuit Case

Nicki Minaj is facing a sudden legal setback after her longtime lawyer, Judd Burstein, abruptly withdrew from her $10 million defamation case, leaving the rapper without representation.

The case involves fan Tameer Peak, who claims Minaj made false statements about him during a Stationhead broadcast in April 2024.

Minaj, 42, is now working with The Northstar Group, a management company representing her, to secure new legal counsel.

A representative for Northstar told the court that Minaj needed extra time to "retain and onboard" a new defense attorney following Burstein's sudden exit, US Magazine reported.

The team requested a 45-day extension for Minaj to respond to the lawsuit and prepare her case properly.

The lawsuit centers on Peak's allegations that Minaj accused him of criminal behavior, stalking, and mental disability.

Peak claims Minaj said he was "one sandwich short of a picnic" and suggested he "clearly gets a check from the government."

Peak first filed a suit in New Jersey, which Burstein successfully defended, resulting in dismissal. He declined to continue representing Minaj when Peak refiled the case in New York.

"After I won a dismissal of Tameer Peak's defamation lawsuit against Nicki in New Jersey, I declined the opportunity to represent her when Peak refiled it in New York," Burstein told Us Weekly.

🚨| Nicki Minaj's lawyer, Judd Burstein, did not "drop" her:



"I won the dismissal of a lawsuit against [her] in New Jersey. I declined to represent her when [plaintiff] refiled in New York. I believe this is frivolous. I continue to have great affection & respect for [her]!" pic.twitter.com/fxUZB9xCT1 — FRL (@FemaleRapLIVE) November 12, 2025

Nicki Minaj's $20M Mansion at Risk

Burstein stressed that his decision was not related to the merits of the case, calling Peak's complaint "entirely frivolous." He added that he continues to have "great affection and respect" for Minaj.

Burstein previously helped Minaj in two other major cases. In 2022, he defended her in a $20 million lawsuit that was ultimately dismissed.

In 2024, he represented her in another defamation case that resulted in a gag order against a blogger.

His departure leaves Minaj without a lawyer familiar with her legal history, complicating her defense in the ongoing New York proceedings.

The rapper's legal challenges don't end there. According to AllHipHop, Minaj is also facing a separate financial issue involving her $20 million Hidden Hills mansion.

Thomas Weidenmuller, who claims Minaj's husband, Kenneth Petty, assaulted him in 2019, won a $500,000 default judgment.

He has since asked a court to authorize the sale of Minaj's home to recover the amount owed.

Minaj herself addressed part of the issue on social media, claiming a former business manager failed to inform her about the lawsuit.

She wrote, "I have evidence that this was given to a business [manager] who never told me... That same business [manager] STOLE from me MANY times."