Travis Scott and Tyla Filming Halted After Knife Threat on London Music Video Set

Filming for Travis Scott and Tyla's music video in Tottenham, north London, was halted Wednesday after a man allegedly threatened a crew member with a knife. The shoot took place near the Broadwater Farm Estate, site of the 1985 riots where PC Keith Blakelock was killed.

Scott, 34, fresh from headline sets at Reading and Leeds festivals, and Tyla, 23, had been scheduled to shoot the video for several months.

A source told The Sun the disturbance occurred while Tyla was performing approximately 40 yards from the man.

"A member of the crew approached him and asked him to leave and that is when he started being threatening and pulled out what looked like a knife," the source said. "It was terrifying for everyone. Travis was already shut away and Tyla was taken off set. It all went into lockdown and the police were called."

Police confirmed the situation.

Police Response and Arrest

A spokesperson for the Metropolitan Police said, "A man flagged down officers in Willan Road, N17, on Wednesday, 27 August to report that a man had threatened to stab him. Officers searched the area and stopped a man, aged 29, matching the suspect's description.

The man resisted the search and so he was placed in handcuffs. Officers recovered class B drugs and cash. No knife was found. He was arrested on suspicion of possession of a class B drug and section 4A of the public order act. He was taken to a north London police station where he remains in custody. Enquiries continue."

The suspect's arrival caused the crew to halt production temporarily, though no one was harmed.

Crew Maintains Calm, Filming Resumes

Sources close to the set said the team quickly regained control after the threat was neutralized. "This shook everyone up but kudos to the crew and the security for staying calm," a source explained. "As soon as this man made the threat everything locked down until the incident was over. Travis and Tyla wrapped up their scenes like true professionals."

The Broadwater Farm Estate has a tense history, but officials described Wednesday's incident as isolated. Both Travis Scott and Tyla continued filming after the man was taken into police custody, ensuring the production remained on schedule.