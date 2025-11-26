50 Cent's New Docu-Series Uncovers Shocking Allegations Against Diddy

Rap mogul Sean "Diddy" Combs is the subject of a new four-part Netflix documentary, "Sean Combs: The Reckoning," about his career and influence, as well as the grave legal controversies surrounding him.

Per TheWrap, the series is executive produced by Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson and directed by Alexandria Stapleton. With exclusive interviews and a mix of never-seen-before materials, Combs' professional achievements are assessed against serious allegations that have shadowed his legacy.

According to a report by AllHipHop, 50 Cent sees the project as part of his commitment to authentic storytelling. Jackson explained, "I've been committed to real storytelling for years through G Unit Film and Television. I'm grateful to everyone who came forward and trusted us with their stories, and proud to have Alexandria Stapleton as the director on the project to bring this important story to the screen."

The film chronicles Combs' rise to fame in the music business as he formed the powerhouse Bad Boy Entertainment, launching artists such as The Notorious B.I.G., Mary J. Blige, Jodeci, and Danity Kane.

Combs was convicted in July on two counts of transportation for purposes of prostitution, and he is currently serving his time in federal prison. He has filed appeals of both his conviction and sentence.

Testimony from former associates, childhood friends, artists, and employees provides insight into Combs' early ambition and how it eventually shifted into more troubling behavior. Many accounts trace the turning point to November 2023, when R&B singer Casandra Ventura filed a lawsuit against Combs.

"When Cassie dropped her lawsuit, I just thought this could go a million different directions," and called the series "a mirror [reflecting us] as the public." Stapleton described the lawsuit as a "major cultural moment" and referred to the series as "a mirror [reflecting us] as the public."

AllHipHop described how 50 Cent and Diddy have a long history of a highly publicized rivalry, dating back to the early 2000s, stemmed from business competition, personal jabs, and industry friction. Over time, 50 Cent has vocally highlighted allegations against Diddy, taking to his platforms to question the mogul's actions, while Diddy has largely kept his distance.

"Sean Combs: The Reckoning" will premiere on Netflix beginning Dec. 2, giving audiences a deep dive into the complexities of one of hip-hop's most influential figures.