R&B Singer Mario Confronted With Onstage Assault From Female Concertgoer, Security Holds Back

R&B singer Mario Dewar Barrett, known mononymously as Mario, faced a shocking onstage assault during his recent concert in Detroit.

The incident occurred on Saturday night, November 22, at the Jack White Theatre inside the Detroit Masonic Temple.

While performing for a lively crowd, a married female fan reportedly reached her hand up from the audience and grabbed the 39-year-old singer inappropriately.

According to PageSix, a TikTok video capturing the moment shows Mario quickly removing her hand and telling her, "Stop doing that, please," before continuing his performance.

Witnesses noted that the woman was wearing a wedding ring, adding to the audience's disbelief.

The fan did not appear to face immediate consequences from security, prompting reactions online.

One TikTok viewer wrote, "He was actually pretty nice about it, I thought his security was about to rush her lol but girl it looks like she had a whole wedding ring on."

Many commenters expressed outrage, labeling the behavior as sexual assault. One user stated, "Definitely SA and out of pocket. Security should've pulled her," while another added, "This is sexual assault. Not okay and women should be held accountable just as much as men would in such a situation!"

Mario a été agressé sexuellement par une fan sur scène hier.

R&B Star Mario Praises Fans Despite Onstage Incident

Despite the unexpected attack, Mario stayed professional and kept the show going, later praising the Detroit crowd for their energy on Instagram.

"DETROIT YOU OWE ME NOTHING! Thank you!" he wrote alongside a video of his performance, DailyMail reported.

The assault took place during Mario's ongoing Nothing But Us Tour. The series of shows started earlier this month in Richmond, Virginia, and is set to continue until next month, ending with a scheduled stop at the El Rey Theater in Los Angeles.

Fans have reacted with support for the singer, emphasizing the importance of respecting performers' boundaries.

Mario's career began early, gaining national attention while still in his teens. He secured a record deal at 14 and went on to release his first album the following year.

Over the years, he achieved global recognition with hits like "Let Me Love You," which earned a Grammy nomination and propelled him on a world tour alongside Destiny's Child.

While he has occasionally stepped back from the spotlight due to management and record label issues, Mario has been making a comeback this year with new performances and the release of his first album in six years.

Representatives for Mario have not immediately responded to requests for comment.