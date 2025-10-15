Nicki Minaj's $20M Estate Threatened By $503K Court Ruling Over Kenneth Petty's Alleged Punch

Nicki Minaj is under increasing financial and legal pressure after court documents show the rapper may forfeit her $20 million Hidden Hills home due to an unpaid judgment related to a 2019 case of assault on her husband, Kenneth Petty.

As reported by AllHipHop, German security officer Thomas Weidenmüller has petitioned a court order to sell Minaj's Los Angeles property in order to recover damages of over $500,000. The payment is the result of a default judgment after Petty was accused of punching Weidenmüller at a 2019 concert in Frankfurt, where he suffered a broken jaw and chronic injuries.

Court papers acquired by U.S. Weekly read, "The home is subject to a $13,258,000 lien on the mortgage and a $722,151 homestead exemption—combined just shy of $14 million. The current fair market value of the property is appraised at $20 million, leaving about $6 million in equity above the lien and exemption."

Legal representatives contend that selling the mansion would pay off the entire judgment, with millions left over.

The incident occurred in 2019 when Minaj reportedly insulted a female security officer for letting a fan on stage. The source noted, Weidenmüller tried to intervene to stop the situation but was hit by Petty after Minaj hurled a shoe at him. The assault needed eight surgeries and five metal plates on Weidenmüller's face.

Petty, convicted of attempted rape in 1995, is still on probation after he didn't register as a sex offender in California. He and Minaj are also being sued by Jennifer Hough for harassment and intimidation to retract her previous assault allegation.

Contributing to the rising financial pressure, Minaj further shared on social media that some people recently made unauthorized transactions worth close to $30,000 on her American Express card. The rapper posted, "3 different people over a 2-month period charging my Amex without authorization. Some couldn't even tell me how they got the brand new card number."

She went on to say, "A couple of them have been doing it for years. Filed the first report a couple of weeks ago. They're all going to jail."

Even with an estimated $150–190 million net worth, court filings allege Minaj has ignored repeated requests for payment. "There is little doubt that she is highly capable of paying the judgment in full and, yet, she has refused to do so," Weidenmüller's attorneys said.

Minaj, 42, and Petty tied the knot in 2019 and have a son whom they fondly call "Papa Bear."