Country Star Riley Green Pours Cold Water on Megan Maroney Relationship Rumors: 'That is An Easy One'

Riley Green has asserted that he is single despite the ongoing speculation around his dating life.

The country star appeared on the March 3 episode of the 'In the Blind' podcast where he debunked the claims that he is dating anyone at this time.

"Single. That was an easy one," he responded when asked if he was in a relationship.

To further his point, he assured that he was "pretty d*mn" single before he moved on to another topic of conversation while on the podcast.

Green's words come after there has been heavy speculation about his dating life with him rumored to have been dating fellow country singer Megan Moroney.

The pari first sparked romance speculation when she joined Green on stage in November 2024 to perform "Don't Mind If I Do." Rumors were further exacerbated when speculation arose on TikTok that they were on vacation together. Several TikToks claimed to have linked them together on vacation when Moroney was in Saint Barthélemy, but neither artist commented on the speculation.

Green previously dated Sophia Sansone and was rumored to have been in a relationship with his "You Look Like You Love Me" co-singer Ella Langley.

For her part, Moroney was once hanging out with Morgan Wallen and she spoke about eh relationship while on the 'Call Her Daddy' podcast in January 2024.

Moroney claimed that she and Wallen were never exclusive.

"I have tried to avoid that in every single interview I've ever done. But we're here now and time has passed and all is well," she added.

There singer also remained mum about whether her song "Tennessee Orange" was about him.

However, Moroney and Wallen did not last and she shared the reason as to why they broke up.

"Here's what I'll tell you though because I haven't told anyone this ever. Him and I met in 2020. [Fellow country artist] Jon Langston actually introduced us. I was a senior in college — COVID hadn't happened yet, his Dangerous album wasn't even out yet. So we were friends for a long time. We were friends for a long time. We were not just friends. And now we're friends," she said.

"We weren't exclusively dating ever and I think that both of our schedules... when we tried to hangout it was like, 'OK, we have this one day of the whole month where we're both maybe in town and then the other has something going on,'" Moroney added.