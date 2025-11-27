Lil Yachty Reveals Why Eminem's Kamikaze Jab Didn't Bother Him

Lil Yachty is clearing the air about a moment that many artists might have taken personally. The Atlanta rapper recently explained why he never felt upset about being called out by Eminem on the 2018 track "The Ringer."

Instead of taking it as an insult, Yachty says he saw it as something exciting and even a little bit flattering.

According to Billboard, Eminem's verse on "The Ringer," from his Kamikaze album, included a quick jab at Yachty, with the line, "I can see why people like Lil' Yachty, but not me though."

The song became one of the biggest tracks on the project, reaching No. 8 on the Billboard Hot 100. For many fans, it was one of the most memorable name-drops of the year.

Seven years later, Yachty revisited the moment on the podcast "Tea Time With Raven & Miranda."

He told the hosts he didn't see the bar as hurtful. In fact, he enjoyed it. "Eminem actually dissed me, but I thought it was amazing," he said.

"If you say my name, it's like you could have said anyone's name. So, you saying my name, I'm like, 'That's kinda fire.'"

Lil Yachty Jokes He Was 'Top of the Nobodies'

Yachty explained that the mention made him feel like he stood out in a crowded rap scene. He even joked that maybe it meant he was "at the top of the nobodies," but it was still a moment he welcomed, Complex reported.

He added, "I wasn't mad at it at all. I was like, 'Fire.' Any day of the week, I'll take it."

Back in 2018, Yachty had already made it clear he wasn't bothered. After fans noticed the lyric, he tweeted that he thought it was "fye" that Eminem took a shot at him and said he still respected the Detroit legend.

That reaction matched the playful attitude he showed again during his new interview.

At the time of the original diss, Yachty was one of the biggest names from the SoundCloud wave, known for his bright, melodic style.

Critics labeled the movement "mumble rap," and many traditional hip-hop fans didn't always embrace it. Eminem's line reflected that divide, but Yachty never saw it as a real attack.

Yachty also pointed out that getting mentioned by someone of Eminem's status can be a major moment for any young artist.

Looking back now, he still sees the moment the same way. A small jab or not, he says he'll always take the shout-out. "You could've said anybody and you said me?" Yachty said.