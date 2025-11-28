Diddy Videos From Inside Fort Dix Spark Speculation Over Who's Sneaking Phones In

Videos showing Sean "Diddy" Combs behind bars at FCI Fort Dix are raising new questions about how footage from inside a federal prison keeps landing online, and whether someone is getting paid to move the clips past security.

The​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ music mogul who has been sentenced for his involvement in the transporting of individuals across state lines for prostitution and who is serving his time has only been at the New Jersey prison for a short period of time.

However,​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ there are clips circulating online he is cheerful, relaxed, and engaging with other prisoners, and as a result, a great deal of speculation has been raised concerning unlawful cell phones in the jail and which kind of person might be helping the material to be delivered to the ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌public.

TMZ, which first shared the most recent video, published a clip showing Combs organizing books in the chapel library and walking the hallway with noticeably gray hair.

The outlet reported he was filmed while finishing his shift handling "movies and religious materials" for other incarcerated men.

@tmz_tv shares new footage of Diddy behind bars at Fort Dix’s media library, wrapping up his work pic.twitter.com/kQcPOeT1vi — streetaddictz.net (@streetaddictz) November 23, 2025

Clips Raise Questions About Cell Phones Inside Prison

Inside Fort Dix, cell phones are banned. Still, the images of Combs continue to appear online as if part of a coordinated release, according to AllHipHop. It has fueled a growing belief among inmates and observers that someone is moving the footage for profit.

People familiar with prison culture say contraband phones are common, according to the outlet, but the steady stream of Diddy-specific content feels different.

Several insiders claim to the outlet money may be changing hands, either among inmates who can profit through commissary exchanges or, more provocatively, someone in uniform willing to look the other way.

Those close to Combs insist he may not be involved at all.

One source noted that contraband videos circulate constantly in federal facilities, adding that inmates "play a bold game" when it comes to smuggling phones and moving material beyond the prison walls.

A Transfer, a New Routine and Past Infractions

Combs,​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ 56, had been moved from MDC Brooklyn to Fort Dix last month after he was embroiled in a legal battle for over a year and was finally convicted at the sex crimes trial in July.

As per the records of the Bureau of Prisons, his release date is now set for June 2028, which is approximately one month later than what was initially recorded.

The change of the date is still a mystery, but it was reported that he was punished for having homemade alcohol in his possession and for talking to two people during a phone call without the authorization when he was ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌intercepted.

His representative, Juda S. Engelmayer, rejected both allegations, saying Combs' "sobriety and self-discipline are priorities, and he is taking them seriously."

Engelmayer also defended the disputed phone call, saying it "was initiated by an attorney" and fell under attorney-client privilege.