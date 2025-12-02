50 Cent Says Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Publicist Is Behind 'Nasty' Narratives Targeting Him Before 'The Reckoning' Debuts

Rapper 50 Cent is calling out Sean "Diddy" Combs' publicist, claiming the PR team is spreading "very nasty" stories about him just days before the release of his new Netflix docuseries, "Sean Combs: The Reckoning."

The four-part series is set to premiere on Tuesday, December 2, and promises never-before-seen footage of the music mogul.

Posting on Instagram Monday, 50 Cent shared a screenshot of a New York Times article on Harvey Weinstein's publicist, Juda Engelmayer, suggesting that Diddy's PR team is taking cues from high-powered crisis management tactics.

"This is Puffy's crisis management PR," he wrote. "He is saying very nasty things about me. I mean very nasty, he is calling me an adversary. I just didn't wanna go to his party's LOL."

The social media post comes after a day of back-and-forth between 50 Cent and Diddy, fueled by the upcoming documentary, Billboard reported.

In an interview on Good Morning America with Robin Roberts, 50 Cent and director Alexandria Stapleton revealed more about the series, including footage that casts Diddy in an unfiltered light.

One scene shows him in a hotel room, addressing his legal team after his arrest in September 2024.

"Listen to me, I am going to let you professionals look at the situation and come back to me with a solution," Diddy says. "Y'all are not working together the right way. We're losing."

50 Cent Accuses Diddy’s Publicist of Saying ‘Nasty’ Things About Him: ‘I Just Didn’t Wanna Go To His Party’https://t.co/vJIOsND78X — billboard (@billboard) December 1, 2025

50 Cent: Diddy Doc Shows His True Character

50 Cent told Roberts the scene offers a rare glimpse into Combs' personality. "It shows you his character," he said.

"What's the odds you would do that in front of a camera? That's one of the moments he forgot he was on tape."

A statement attributed to a Diddy representative, reported by The Breakfast Club, described 50 Cent as "a longtime public adversary who has mocked Mr. Combs for decades."

The statement further noted that certain footage featured in the docuseries had been released without proper authorization.

The timing of the documentary is notable, as Diddy's legal team is still appealing his recent conviction.

According to Complex, the Bad Boy Records founder was found guilty of two Mann Act violations and received a 50-month prison sentence in October.

In a pre-sentencing letter, Diddy reflected on his time behind bars, writing, "The old me died in jail, and a new version of me was reborn. Prison will change you or kill you—I choose to live."