Christian Combs Throws Shade at 50 Cent Amid Ongoing Online Back-and-Forth

Christian Combs is not holding back in his latest clash with 50 Cent, firing personal digs after the rap mogul mocked him online.

The tension began after 50 shared a clip of Christian attempting to lead a "Bad Boy" chant at a recent concert, which fell flat and went viral for its awkwardness, TMZ reported.

"Damn his timing was just a little off," 50 wrote alongside the video, prompting laughs from fans. Christian, however, didn't take it lightly. In the comments, he shot back: "The real reason why this senior citizen Curtis is angry and keeps posting me is cuz his BM."

Many believe the comment references Daphne Joy, the mother of 50's 13-year-old son, Sire, who previously dated Diddy.

The feud escalated as Christian and his brother Justin Combs teased their own documentary, seemingly in response to Netflix's "Sean Combs: The Reckoning," which 50 produced.

The series details allegations surrounding Diddy, and Christian has publicly defended his family's side of the story.

Adding fuel to the fire, 50 Cent brought up a serious civil lawsuit involving Christian.

Christian Combs Denies Allegations

In a recent Instagram post, he referenced the case against Christian over an alleged incident on a luxury yacht in St. Martin in December 2022.

The lawsuit, filed by a female yacht employee, claims Christian assaulted her after she may have been drugged.

According to Complex, Diddy was included in the suit due to leasing the yacht, though legal experts note this implicates him only for potential liability, not direct involvement.

Christian and Diddy's legal teams have strongly denied the allegations. Attorney Aaron Dyer called the lawsuit "baseless" and accused the plaintiff's lawyer of using sensational claims for media attention. Dyer confirmed that he plans to file for dismissal.

The feud between Christian and 50 has become a mix of playful shade and personal attacks.

Christian's comment about 50's "BM" marked one of his most direct personal jabs yet, while 50 has repeatedly referenced Christian's legal troubles.