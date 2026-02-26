King Harris Leaks 'Proof' 50 Cent Cooperated With Feds in Jimmy Henchman's Murder Case

King Harris, the son of rapper T.I., posted purported FBI documents on social media Wednesday alleging that rapper Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson cooperated with federal investigators in the 2009 investigation of the murder of Lowell "Lodi Mack" Fletcher.

As per All Hip Hop, the documents, dated October 12, 2009, include what appears to be an FBI interview report in which agents say Jackson confirmed he placed an anonymous tip to investigators about Fletcher's homicide. The report quoted in King Harris's post says Jackson told agents he feared for his life and implicated James "Jimmy Henchman" Rosemond, a music executive later convicted in connection with Fletcher's killing.

"After further investigation, it was discovered that the phone used to place the anonymous tip was connected to Curtis '50 Cent' Jackson... Jackson confirmed that he was the person who placed the anonymous call and that he was in fear of his life following the death of Lowell 'Lodi Mack' Fletcher," the document posted by Harris reads.

Rosemond was convicted in 2014 on charges that included ordering Fletcher's murder and running a large drug trafficking operation. He was sentenced to life in prison.

The release of the documents comes amid an ongoing public feud between 50 Cent and members of the Harris family that flared in recent weeks after a proposed Verzuz battle between 50 Cent and T.I. dissolved. The dispute escalated when 50 Cent posted video of T.I. testifying in connection with the death of a friend and labeled the Atlanta rapper "King Rat," and later shared images targeting T.I.'s wife, Tiny Harris.

King Harris referenced the alleged FBI report in his post and taunted 50 Cent, writing that the documents answered longstanding questions about past accusations between the parties.

Representatives for 50 Cent did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The FBI and federal prosecutors declined to comment on the authenticity of the documents posted on social media.

The documents posted by King Harris echo earlier public allegations and legal filings. In 2014 and 2015, court records and media reports connected Rosemond to the killing of Fletcher and referenced witnesses and intercepted communications used in the federal case.

T.I. and Son King Harris Fire Back at 50 Cent with Diss Tracks

Meanwhile, in separate news by 95.1 The Beat, T.I. and King Harris have released diss tracks targeting 50 Cent amid an ongoing feud.

King Harris's track, "Made Man," responds to 50 Cent's alleged disparaging remarks about King's mother, Tiny Harris. The conflict escalated after 50 Cent posted an unflattering photo of Tiny Harris on Instagram.

In one clip from King's track, he says, "Wanna say something about my mama, your mama dead. Go dig her up."

The feud began after T.I. expressed disappointment over 50 Cent's refusal to participate in a Verzuz battle, which 50 Cent reportedly had initially agreed to join.

T.I. also released a diss track titled "The Right One," where he references 50 Cent's ex, Daphne Joy, and her previous relationship with Sean "Diddy" Combs.

T.I. raps: "You ain't that savage, n**** you 5-0 dispatcher / Ol tender d*** n**** all mad 'cause Puff let your b**** have it / Gave her tartar sauce and mustard like a fish sammich."

While 50 Cent initially posted several critical responses toward Tiny Harris and King Harris on social media, those posts have since been deleted from his Instagram account.