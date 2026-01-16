50 Cent Looks Back on Rejecting a $1.3M Deal, Credits Eminem for Changing His Life

In a surprising revelation, rap icon 50 Cent recently shared that he once turned down a $1.3 million record deal with Universal Music Group, a decision that ultimately shaped his legendary career.

The G-Unit founder revealed the story on X, accompanied by a resurfaced clip of the late Irv Gotti explaining how he tried to block 50 Cent's deal due to his ongoing feud with Gotti's Murder Inc. label.

At the time, 50 Cent, born Curtis Jackson, was broke but unwilling to let his future be dictated by a rival label. He recalled that even his close friend Tony Yayo didn't understand his decision.

"They offered me 1.3 mill and we was broke. I said no, y'all can keep that," 50 shared with his characteristic humor, Billboard reported. He went on to praise Eminem, joking that his loyalty was unmatched.

Rejecting the Universal offer opened a door to one of the most iconic partnerships in hip-hop history.

After the decision, 50 Cent met Eminem, who introduced him to Dr. Dre. That connection led to a million-dollar deal with Shady Records through Dre's Aftermath Entertainment in 2002.

Yayo did not understand why I wouldn’t do a deal with universal they offered me 1.3 mill and we was broke.👀I said No yall can keep that. Now you see why I love Eminem so much, if he ran your kid over with a car 😟I’d say No he didn’t! LOL • https://t.co/WtNREs32V0 pic.twitter.com/6o7GhwJbT7 — 50cent (@50cent) January 14, 2026

50 Cent Credits Eminem for Launching His Career

According to Hot97, the collaboration launched 50 Cent's career to stratospheric heights, culminating in the best-selling 2003 album Get Rich or Die Tryin'.

The rapper hasn't forgotten where he came from. In a 2023 interview backstage at the O2 Arena with Apple Music's "The Rebecca Judd Show," 50 Cent shared the first thing he bought with his new rap money: a Mercedes-Benz for his grandmother.

"I'll never forget it because it was the first thing I bought when the deal was done," he said, highlighting how personal success often fuels family pride.

Over the years, 50 Cent and Eminem have maintained a close friendship and collaborated on numerous tracks, including hits like "Patiently Waiting," "Gatman & Robin," and "Crack a Bottle."

Their enduring partnership has become a cornerstone of modern hip-hop, inspiring countless artists along the way.