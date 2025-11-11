50 Cent Claps Back at Vivica A. Fox's Shady Relationship Advice: 'She Still Talking About Me?'

Rapper 50 Cent and actress Vivica A. Fox is back in the news after making candid remarks about her past relationship during a public appearance.

HotNewHipHop reports that the Independence Day actress delivered a speech at the Ultimate Women's Expo in New Jersey over the weekend, delivering candid dating advice that included a subtle jab at her former partner.

Before delivering her punchline, Fox encouraged fans to make wise choices in love. Don't date 50 Cent, don't date no damn rappers," she said.

She added lightly, "Just so you know, it took me years to be able to laugh about it. I had to learn to laugh not to cry no more, but I did it."

And, as you might have guessed, 50 Cent didn't keep quiet. The "In Da Club" rapper took to Instagram the next day with a joking post that used an AI-generated image of himself holding red and blue pills. "Either way I'm a have that ass in the matrix," he prefaced the post.

In the caption, he continued, "You know I love me some you girl, but Damn it's been 22 years Vivica."

Fox and 50 Cent were first romantically linked in 2003, after a flirtatious exchange at the BET Awards that instantly drew public attention. At the time, 50 Cent gave her a flirtatious compliment on stage, saying, "I'm just happy to be present with all of these beautiful people in here. I want to thank Vivica Fox for wearing that dress too."

The rapper seemed to look back on that moment in a March 2024 social media post, saying that perhaps his younger self was a bit too talkative. "I look back at some of the sht that I did I gotta learn to shut the fvck up,"* he captioned a video clip of the event. "Look at that look at end that's trouble."

As it stands, Fox has yet to comment publicly on 50 Cent's latest post.

Meanwhile, the rapper has continued to stir conversation online, recently taking playful jabs at fellow artists following Max B's release from prison, the trademark mix of humor and controversy keeping fans glued.