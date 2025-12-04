Travis Kelce Opens Up: What It's Like to Date Pop Royalty Taylor Swift Without a Single Fight in 2.5 Years

Travis Kelce described harmony as the defining factor in his relationship with Taylor Swift, saying the two had never had an argument their entire two-and-a-half years together.

According to Page Six, Kelce announced the news on the latest episode of his "New Heights" podcast, cohosted with brother Jason Kelce. That was after George Clooney encouraged him to answer the question. Clooney appeared as a guest on the episode and mentioned he and his wife never fight. Upon hearing that, Clooney asked Kelce if he and Swift ever fought.

"Well, it's only been two and a half years, and you're right," Kelce responded.

After a little back-and-forth, Kelce had another comment. He replied, "I haven't gotten into an argument. Never once."

The two started dating in 2023 and announced their engagement this past August with a post to Instagram. "Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married," the post read.

During the talk, Clooney—who has been married to Amal Clooney since 2014—expanded on his stance about conflict in marriage. "Neither of us are gonna win the argument, so why get in? Dude, I'm 64 years old. What am I gonna argue about at this point? I've met this incredible woman, she's beautiful and smart, and she stands for all the most important things that I believe in in the world ... So what am I going to fight about?"

Kelce had a short response following the comments of the actor: "I'm just taking notes this whole time, big guy. You don't even know."

Swift and Kelce will be celebrating their third Christmas together as they close out a milestone year. Swift's 12th studio album, "The Life of a Showgirl," which came out in October, broke records for the biggest opening week in modern music history and has logged seven weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard 200, per Billboard.

The couple also saw a rise in podcast success this year. Following Swift's appearance on the show in August, New Heights was named one of Apple's best podcast episodes of 2025. In announcing the ranking, he said, "She's just so magical."