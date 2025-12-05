Taylor Swift Makes Top 5 in White House Press Secretary's Spotify Wrapped Despite Trump's Past Attacks

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt's year-end music recap included an unexpected name— one her boss has spent years criticizing.

According to Billboard, Leavitt revealed her 2025 Spotify Wrapped on Instagram this week, showing a lineup dominated by country and Christian artists.

Morgan Wallen led her list, followed by Forrest Frank, Brandon Lake, and Anne Wilson. Rounding out her Top 5 was Taylor Swift, whose presence stood out given President Donald Trump's long-running feud with the singer.

Swift has been a frequent target of Trump, particularly since she endorsed Kamala Harris during the 2024 presidential race. He responded at the time with an all-caps post on Truth Social declaring, "I HATE TAYLOR SWIFT!"

Months later, after taking office again, he doubled down, writing, "Has anyone noticed that, since I said 'I HATE TAYLOR SWIFT,' she's no longer 'HOT?'"

Leavitt didn't share which albums, eras or songs she listened to most, but Swift's catalog ranges from early country tracks to more politically charged pop releases, leaving open the question of which version of Swift the press secretary gravitates toward.

White House Messaging and Swift's Music

The administration hasn't shied away from using Swift's cultural footprint themselves. In November, the White House posted a TikTok video set to the singer's "The Fate of Ophelia" from The Life of a Showgirl.

Per The Rolling Stone, the clip paired lyrics like "Don't care where the hell you been" with political imagery, including Trump's 2023 mug shot and footage of the president embracing the American flag.

The post was labeled "OUR VIBES" and quickly drew close to a million likes.

Trump briefly shifted his tone over the summer. After Swift announced her engagement to NFL player Travis Kelce on Aug. 26, he told reporters, "I wish them a lot of luck... I think she's a terrific person."

Backlash from Other Pop Stars

Swift has not publicly commented on the administration's use of her music. Sabrina Carpenter, however, did. When the White House's X account shared a video of ICE agents set to Carpenter's song "Juno" earlier this month, she responded within a day.

"This video is evil and disgusting," Carpenter wrote, per USA Today. "Do not ever involve me or my music to benefit your inhumane agenda." Her post far outpaced the White House's, earning more than 1.6 million likes.