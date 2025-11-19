Taylor Swift's Emotional Letter to Late Liam Payne Set to Fetch $13,000 at Auction

Taylor Swift's emotional handwritten letter to Liam Payne is expected to draw significant attention when it goes up for auction next month. The note, sent in December 2017, is projected to sell for as much as $13,000 due to its deeply personal and historic nature.

Swift wrote the message shortly before Payne took the stage at the Jingle Bell Ball in London, at a time when he was gaining traction as a solo artist after One Direction began its hiatus. According to the auctioneers, interest has already grown ahead of bidding.

Taylor wrote: "Liam, long time no see! I'm so excited for you. You're crushing it out there. I'm obsessed with Bedroom Floor. It's so cool to see you from afar, I'm always cheering you on. Good luck tonight!"

The Mirror reports that the letter showed up in an envelope labeled only "Liam," covered in stars. The envelope was wax-sealed with a "T," and on the back appeared "Nashville, Tennessee." Payne reportedly gave the letter to a friend shortly after receiving it.

The sale of the note comes just over a year after Payne's death in October 2024. The singer died at age 31 after falling from a hotel balcony in Argentina.

According to the People, an autopsy later revealed polytrauma along with traces of alcohol, cocaine, and prescription antidepressants in his system.

His sister, Ruth Gibbins, described ongoing grief in the months since his death. She said: "My brain is locked on your last minutes on this earth, the unaccounted minutes, the minutes I will never have the answers to, the minutes that changed everything."

She also posted on Instagram : "I underestimated grief, woah, did I underestimate it. I am paralysed by it daily. I thought I had felt it before but I know the losses before you were just intense sadness, you are the loss of my life, the one person who l will miss at every single occasion in my life."

Omega Auctions is expected to see much interest from collectors once it begins accepting bids for the item, since the letter is a rare personal exchange between two major pop figures. According to the source, the timing has added an emotional weight to the sale, aligning as it does with the anniversary of Payne's death.