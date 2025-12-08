Cassie Ventura Hiding? Judge Lets 'Freak-Off' Accuser Bypass Her Disappear Act in Diddy Case

A federal judge has ruled that Cassie Ventura can be served by alternative means in a high-profile lawsuit filed by Clayton Howard after months of unsuccessful attempts to reach the singer and model directly.

Per AllHipHop, the order signed by Judge Anne Hwang came after what the court characterized as "reasonable diligence" on Howard's part and that of his attorneys, who made nine unsuccessful service attempts at three different addresses, both in New York and Connecticut.

They also reached out to Ventura's attorney, Douglas Wigdor of Wigdor LLP, who responded but declined to accept service. "Investigators utilized databases, DMV records, property searches, field visits, and skip tracing, yet failed to confirm a current, verifiable address for Cassie," the order said.

In the face of these obstacles, Judge Hwang granted Howard permission to send the summons, complaint and court order via email to both Wigdor and attorney Meredith Firetog, with instructions to pass the documents on to Ventura. The judge's decision dispenses with a procedural hurdle that, since August 2025, has prevented Howard's civil complaint from moving forward.

Howard's lawsuit has received widespread attention in the aftermath of his appearance in "Sean Combs: The Reckoning," a Netflix documentary that brought widespread scrutiny to allegations against Diddy, also known as Sean Combs.

Speaking about the impact of the film, Howard explained, "I was one of the most talked-about figures in the film, laying out graphic accounts of my years working as a sex worker who participated in the so-called 'freak-offs,'" according to Complex.

The court noted that Howard's allegations include claims that Ventura and Combs not only orchestrated the sessions but also imposed disturbing rituals. Detailing the alleged events, Howard said, "Cassie used to collect my semen in a cup, describing how the couple liked to see her play with it and drink it."

Howard accused Ventura of active participation, saying, "She coordinated, coached, and engaged in acts that left me traumatized for years." According to the complaint, Ventura has not responded to the lawsuit because she hadn't been served until now.

This legal development allows Howard to move forward with his claims, and now Cassie Ventura will have to make an official response. The whole case has been receiving extensive coverage from media sources which further fans the flames of public and legal pressure.