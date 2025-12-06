Diddy's Former Bodyguard Drops Shocking Allegations Against 50 Cent's Footage

A former bodyguard of Sean "Diddy" Combs is pushing back on claims that footage used in 50 Cent's Netflix miniseries "Sean Combs: The Reckoning" was stolen, adding further tension to the already tumultuous rollout for the documentary. Combs' lawyers had previously accused the miniseries of using unauthorized material.

In a clip on social media, former Bad Boy security guard Roger Bonds weighed in on questions about how the footage may have changed hands. "'Yo Bonds, how 50 get [the footage]?'", before claiming Combs liked to hire young videographers for extended periods at low wages and often filmed around the clock.

A brief transition introduces Bonds' claims about unpaid work. He said, "But when you stay out so many hours a day... Puff wants a videographer with him 24 hours a day. Whether we on a yacht, whether we on a ship. Wherever we're at, he wants to videotape that, right? So now, they come to an agreement, whatever the pay is gon' be," continuing that unpaid videographers could take matter of their footage into their own hands and sell it to "the highest bidder," which he said could've included 50 Cent. "This is business," he said.

USA Today reported that Netflix refuted Combs' claims. Netflix's response, which is: "The project has no ties to any past conversations between Sean Combs and Netflix. The footage of Combs leading up to his indictment and arrest were legally obtained. This is not a hit piece or an act of retribution. Curtis Jackson is an executive producer but does not have creative control. No one was paid to participate."

50 Cent's ongoing legal battle with Combs is an example of a long-standing feud between the two artists, which has escalated due to recent public allegations made against Combs and the ongoing rivalry between the two artists stemming from the competitive nature of their respective industries.