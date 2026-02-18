Miley Cyrus Teases 20th Anniversary Special for Iconic Disney Show 'Hannah Montana'

Miley Cyrus is bringing back the magic of her Disney Channel hit Hannah Montana for its 20th anniversary.

The singer and actress, 33, will star in the "Hannah Montana 20th Anniversary Special", which will debut on Disney+ on March 24, Disney announced on Tuesday, February 17.

The special will be filmed in front of a live studio audience and feature an exclusive interview with Cyrus, hosted by Alex Cooper of "Call Her Daddy."

Fans will also see never-before-seen archival footage and recreated sets from the show, including the Stewart family living room and the iconic Hannah Montana closet.

According to USA Today, Disney teased that "some familiar notes [will] find their way back into the spotlight," promising a night full of nostalgia.

Cyrus shared her excitement about the milestone, saying, "'Hannah Montana' will always be a part of who I am. What started as a TV show became a shared experience that shaped my life and the lives of so many fans, and I'll always be thankful for that connection. This 'Hannahversary' is my way of celebrating and thanking the fans who've stood by me for 20 years."

Miley Cyrus Reflects on Hannah Montana

The show originally aired from 2006 to 2011 and followed Miley Stewart, a teenager living a secret double life as pop star Hannah Montana.

The series launched Cyrus into international stardom and helped her build a successful music career.

Co-stars included Emily Osment, Mitchel Musso, and Billy Ray Cyrus, and the show also led to the 2009 feature film "Hannah Montana: The Movie."

Cyrus first hinted at marking the anniversary last year on SiriusXM, saying, "I want to design something really, really special for it because it really was the beginning of all of this. Without Hannah, there wouldn't really be this me."

She added, "It's crazy to think that I started as a character that I thought was going to be impossible to shed, and now that's something that, when I walk into a space, is looked at as nostalgia from childhood ... That's exciting to celebrate."

The anniversary special is co-produced by HopeTown Entertainment and Unwell Productions, with Ashley Edens as showrunner.

Cyrus, her mother Tish Cyrus-Purcell, Alex Cooper, and Matt Kaplan serve as executive producers, News18 reported.

Cooper will emcee the event, guiding fans through a night of music, memories, and behind-the-scenes stories.

Ayo Davis, president of Disney Branded Television, said, "Partnering with Miley on this special is a dream, and we want it to be a love letter to the fans, who remain as passionate today as they were when the series debuted almost 20 years ago."