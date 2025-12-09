A$AP Bari Targeted in Brawl, Thrown into Bushes During Miami Beach Scuffle

A$AP Mob co-founder A$AP Bari was caught in the middle of a violent late-night fight outside the Faena Hotel in Miami Beach, where a man grabbed him by the collar and threw him into a set of bushes, according to police and video shared online.

The brawl broke out just after midnight Sunday, and officers are still working to understand what led to the clash.

Miami Beach Police told reporters they received a call from hotel security about a "large fight" involving multiple men near the entrance, TMZ reported.

Footage from the scene showed about a dozen people pushing, swinging, and wrestling as the fight quickly grew out of control. In the video, one man yanked Bari forward and tossed him straight into the bushes as onlookers yelled in shock.

The fight spilled into the street moments later. Bari looked unsteady as he stood up, with his pants slipping below his waist.

Before the crowd could close in again, one of his friends rushed forward and threw long punches at the opposing group, helping shield Bari while the scuffle continued to move down the block.

A$AP Bari got jumped outside the Faena Hotel in Miami last night 😳



Police Say A$AP Bari Fight Ends With No Arrests

Police said that by the time officers arrived, both groups had already taken off. No victims stayed behind to file a report, and hotel security declined to press charges.

With no witnesses willing to talk, the case remains open but inactive. As one officer put it, everyone simply "lives to brawl another day."

The clash happened during Art Basel Miami Beach 2025, a week known for high-profile parties, celebrity appearances, and packed nightlife events.

According to Tribune, Bari had been at a Saintwoods and Apt200 party tied to Art Basel's fashion scene before the fight erupted.

Videos shared online showed shadowy figures wrestling just outside the hotel's front entrance, startling guests who were arriving or leaving the event.

One attendee said the altercation "shut down the event and ruined their night," as the chaos caused people to back away and security rushed to clear the area.

Despite the dramatic scene, police confirmed there were no arrests and no formal complaints from partygoers.