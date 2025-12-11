50 Cent vs. Diddy: Nicki Minaj Picks Sides as Netflix Doc Sparks Explosive Feud

Nicki Minaj came out in public support for 50 Cent on Wednesday as the public outcry mounts over his new Netflix documentary, "Sean Combs: The Reckoning."

Per HotNewHipHop. Minaj shared an image of 50 Cent to X and titled it "Trumps > Chumps," without detailing why she's coming out in support of him as the controversy mounts. Her post arrived as celebrities, viewers, and Combs' representatives continue to chime in on the release of the documentary.

The series has compelled an outraged response from Diddy's camp, which has rebuked the documentary and slammed Netflix for how it handled the venture. They wrote, "Netflix's so-called 'documentary' is a shameful hit piece." Their comments follow months of reported frustration from Combs' camp over numerous stories that have come out involving the music mogul.

They added, "It is equally staggering that Netflix handed creative control to Curtis '50 Cent' Jackson." Their response underlines longstanding tension between Combs and 50 Cent, a feud that stretches back years and cuts with sharp renewed vigor in the wake of the documentary.

Apart from Combs' representatives, others have weighed in on the series. During a REAL 92.3 LA interview, Marlon Wayans said, "You can create any narrative as a producer and as a storyteller," per TheGrio. He sounded pretty skeptical that anyone would take the documentary at face value and was concerned about fairness and timing.

In response to Wayans' criticism, back-and-forth exchanges erupted with 50 Cent on social media as the debate over the documentary began to go outside of Combs' team.

Extra drama was supplied by Ja Rule, who weighed in on the project, too. Word is he even threatened to sue 50 Cent after the rapper posted a video featuring allegations made by Diddy's ex-bodyguard, Gene Deal.

The incident added another layer to the long-strained feud between the two artists and further enhanced the public attention surrounding the documentary.

Minaj's cosign of 50 Cent speaks to the history between the two, who have shared countless public moments and guest verses over the years. In 2024, Minaj had 50 Cent join her during her stop at Madison Square Garden for the Pink Friday 2 World Tour, as HotNewHipHop reported.

Her latest endorsement comes at a very critical moment, signifying loyalty amidst growing controversy and general reaction to the Netflix project.