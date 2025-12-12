Singer Camryn Magness Dead at 26 Following Electric Scooter Accident

Rising singer Camryn Magness, who toured with One Direction and Cody Simpson, has died at the age of 26 following an electric scooter accident, her family confirmed.

The incident reportedly occurred on December 5, leaving fans and loved ones heartbroken.

"Our hearts are heavy as we mourn the loss of our beloved Camryn, a radiant force whose voice, coy, and bright spirit touched so many," her family wrote on Facebook on December 10, ENews reported.

"Whether beneath the waves or on stage, she met life with fearless energy and boundless kindness. In the quiet between waves, her memory will surface—bright, bold, unforgotten. Rest in endless blue, our sweet girl. You are deeply loved and forever cherished."

Though details about the accident are limited, multiple outlets reported that Magness was struck while riding an electric scooter.

Fans and family have been asked to keep her loved ones in their thoughts during this difficult time.

Camryn Magness' musical journey began at just 8 years old when she recorded a demo and sent it to her future manager, Jeff Pringle.

By 2010, she was sharing videos on YouTube, gaining attention for her talent. Within two years, she joined One Direction on their "Up All Night Tour," and later again for the "Take Me Home Tour."

She also toured with Cody Simpson and Fifth Harmony, showcasing her growing presence in the pop music world.

RIP Camryn Magness, Singer & Musician

"Wait and See" of Judy Moody and the Not Bummer Summer

2x No. 1 Most Added Independent Artist for Top 40 Radio#InMemoriam #RIP pic.twitter.com/XrlgkW1DkL — LegacyTributes (@InMemoriamX) December 11, 2025

Fans Praise Camryn Magness for Her Courage

Reflecting on her early experiences, Magness told Teen Vogue in 2012, "Going into the tour, I was an unknown artist. It's a great feeling to be walking around and someone coming up to me and saying, 'Hey, you did so well!' It was really exciting for me when that happened for the first time."

She added to CBS News, "At the end of it all, it went amazing and I made a lot of new fans and friends."

According to People, throughout her career, Magness released multiple singles such as "Now or Never," "Lovesick," and "Machines," and she also put out her "Love Maps" EP in 2021.

Her performances were celebrated for showcasing her heart, courage, and creativity, with her voice and music widely recognized as a true reflection of her spirit.

Outside of her music, Camryn was deeply devoted to her fiancé, Christian Name, and their dogs, Brooklyn and Zeppelin.