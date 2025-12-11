Sharon Osbourne Reveals Ozzy's Strange Visitors in His Final Dreams Predicting His Death

Sharon Osbourne says her late husband Ozzy Osbourne had been experiencing really vivid and unsettling dreams - that seemingly predicted his death - in the days leading up to his passing.

The revelation came in an emotional conversation with Piers Morgan on his Uncensored program, airing Wednesday on YouTube.

Sharon's explanation of Ozzy's dreams: She said, "He told me that he was having dreams the last week of his life. He was seeing people that he never knew, and they were, I said, 'Well, what kind of people?'" per Entertainment Weekly.

She added, "He goes, 'All different people. And I just keep walking and walking, and I'm seeing all these different people every night, and I go back there and I'm looking at these people, and they're looking at me, and nobody's talking.'"

The frontman of Black Sabbath, Ozzy died of heart failure on July 22 at his home in Buckinghamshire aged 76, only two weeks after performing a farewell concert at Villa Park. The legendary performer had long battled health issues including pneumonia and sepsis, according to the Daily Mail.

Sharon describes his last night: "The night before he passed, he was up and down to the bathroom all night, and it was like 4.30 and he said, 'Wake up.'"

She continued, "And he said, 'Kiss me.' And then he said, 'Hug me tight?' I can't help wondering if I should have, could I have?" Page Six reported.

Sharon also described some of the grief she has faced since losing her husband. She said, "Everything in my life now is like ish... It's okay, all right. I'm okay. That's it for now" and "One night when he was hugging me tight, you know, he said, 'When I go, do you think you'll ever get married?'"

She also recalled finding Ozzy after he suffered a fatal heart attack at home. She said, "I ran downstairs, and there he was, and they were trying to resuscitate him, and I'm like, 'Don't — just leave him.'"

Sharon added that doctors had warned Ozzy doing his final show could kill him, but he was insistent to go forward.