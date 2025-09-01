Young Thug's Masterplan to Ruin Gunna's Big Day Allegedly Revealed in Leaked Convo With 21 Savage

Newly released footage of a claimed phone conversation between Young Thug and 21 Savage seems to reveal ongoing tensions against fellow rapper Gunna, with Thug reportedly admitting he contemplated sabotaging his former protégé's album release.

Thug allegedly accused Gunna of not wanting to communicate after entering a plea agreement in late 2022.

Introducing the accusation, Thug stated: "He told Brian [Steel, Thug's lawyer], 'Man, I'm gonna come in here and write a statement [...] then every time it be time to do it, he don't answer the phone no more.'"

Gunna supposedly ignored his lawyer's follow-up requests repeatedly, according to Thug.

In another part of the leaked call, Thug reportedly informed 21 Savage that he wanted to release his own album against Gunna's.

Describing his plan, he stated: "How he think I ain't gonna know [his release date] when he's signed to me? I can hold his s**t back if I want to."

Thug also chuckled as he proposed he would release Business Is Business on the same date as Gunna's A Gift & a Curse.

That, though, never happened. Gunna wandered out on June 16, 2023, and Thug came out the week after that.

Fans have long questioned tension between the two Atlanta superstars, but the leaked recording seems to verify deeper divisions.

Another clip teased tension with Lil Baby. Thug reportedly told Baby his denouncement of Gunna was too soon on the heels of the plea deal.

During the same conversation, 21 Savage called out others who dissed Gunna and accused them of doing so for publicity.

On August 30, Thug allegedly posted and subsequently erased a mysterious message on social media targeting his former protégé, though the post was ambiguous about the relationship between them.

Analysts say the incident highlights how personal feuds among leading Atlanta rappers are bleeding more into the public sphere.

What started as whispers of silence and veiled disses has grown into recorded audio snippets of acrimonious disagreements and broken alliances.

The leaked audio is the newest development in a long-running drama that continues to attract interest from fans and the wider hip-hop community.