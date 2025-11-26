Rising Latin Artist DELAROSA Shot Dead in Alleged Ambush in Los Angeles

Rising Latin singer Maria De La Rosa, known professionally as DELAROSA, was tragically killed in an ambush-style shooting in Northridge, Los Angeles, over the weekend.

The 22-year-old artist was struck by multiple gunshots while sitting in a parked car and later died at a local hospital, authorities confirmed, TMZ reported.

The Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) said the shooting occurred around 1:25 am near Bryant Street, east of Tampa Avenue.

Witnesses reported seeing two male suspects approach the vehicle before opening fire. Three people inside the car were hit, including De La Rosa, who later succumbed to her injuries.

The other two victims remain in critical condition. No arrests have been made, and the motive for the attack is still under investigation.

DELAROSA had recently gained attention in the Latin music scene, most notably for her August release, "No Me Llames."

Her final Instagram post, dated October 30, teased new music with the caption in Spanish: "Ocupada cocinando en el Stu no me llames Ya es tiempo... GAME TIME BABY," translating to "Busy cookin in the Stu. don't call me. It's about that time."

Fans Mourn Rising Latin Star DELAROSA

The young singer's death has sparked an outpouring of grief and tributes across social media. Among those mourning her loss is Deyanira De La Rosa, who appears to be a relative.

She shared messages from friends and fans remembering Maria's kindness and support for aspiring artists.

According to People, one heartfelt tribute came from Devin Christiansen, who recalled meeting De La Rosa years ago at a gym during a difficult time in his life.

He said, "I couldn't be thankful enough to have met her at a time when I was at my lowest... God has received an angel. I remember how much you would talk about her future and how proud of her you were. In this time I ask for all of you to pray for her and the family."

The Los Angeles community continues to grapple with the shocking news of the young artist's death.

DELAROSA was considered a rising talent in Latin music, and her promising career was tragically cut short.

Authorities urge anyone with information about the shooting to contact the LAPD as the investigation unfolds.