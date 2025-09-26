Nas Outshines Jay-Z in New York Casino Race Two Decades After Rap Beef

Two decades after ending their famous rap feud, Nas and Jay-Z are once again in a face-off — but this time, it's not about music.

On Thursday, Queens rapper Nas came out on top in a high-stakes race to bring a new full-scale casino to New York City, while Jay-Z's Times Square proposal was shut down just days earlier.

According to PageSix, a state board voted unanimously to approve the $5.5 billion expansion of "Resorts World Casino" in Queens, a project backed by Nas.

The casino, already operating as a "racino" with video slot machines, is now poised to become a full-scale resort featuring live table games, a concert venue, and additional amenities.

Meanwhile, Jay-Z's plan to open a "Caesars Palace" casino in Times Square was rejected by a state community advisory board in a 4-2 vote earlier in the week.

The decision was a major blow to Jay-Z and his company Roc Nation, which had promised $250 million in grants to the Hell's Kitchen area if their plan had been approved.

Queens Borough President Donovan Richards didn't shy away from celebrating the win. "Sorry, Jay-Z.

We win again," Richards joked after the board's vote, adding, "There's a theme in Queens, and I know Nas is a part of it — Queens gets the money!"

Resorts World Queens Casino Bid Moves Forward With Nas and Kenny Smith

Nas joined the Resorts World team earlier this year, saying in a promotional video, "The future is not something you wait for. It's something you build. We're committed to Queens and, in Queens, the future is now."

Former NBA star and fellow Queens native Kenny "The Jet" Smith is also backing the project, NY Post reported. He plans to build "The Jet Center," a modern sports and media facility, as part of the resort's "Innovation Campus."

Resorts World President Robert DeSalvia praised the board's decision. "This is a testament to our mission — solidified over the last 15 years — to be the best neighbor possible here in Queens," he said.

The approval gives Resorts World a strong chance at winning one of just three new state casino licenses. MGM's Empire City in Yonkers also received a green light to move forward.

Jay-Z's Times Square bid, however, faced fierce opposition from the Broadway League and local Manhattan residents, which many say doomed the proposal from the start.