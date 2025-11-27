Eminem Fires Back at 'RHOP' Stars, Alleging Harassment Over 'Reasonably Shady' Trademark Case

Eminem is firing back at "Real Housewives of Potomac" stars Gizelle Bryant and Robyn Dixon, alleging harassment amid their ongoing trademark dispute over the podcast name "Reasonably Shady."

The battle between the rapper, born Marshall Bruce Mathers III, and the reality stars has been ongoing since February 2023.

Bryant and Dixon filed documents last month explaining that the United States Patent and Trademark Office had ordered Eminem to be deposed. According to the filing, scheduling the deposition has been challenging.

The reality stars said Eminem was "very difficult" in arranging a date and time, PageSix reported. A deposition was eventually scheduled for October 29, but Eminem requested a 2 pm start time instead of the 11 a.m. suggested by Bryant and Dixon.

Eminem's attorney explained, "Getting [him] to commit time to a deposition is very difficult, and we suggest that you take the opportunity when you can get him."

He added that taking more than two hours for the deposition would be "pushing it," though he confirmed the session could run late if needed.

Bryant and Dixon argued that the late start was "unreasonable" due to their counsel and deposition vendor working normal business hours.

They also claimed Eminem's lawyer implied they should be "grateful to depose [him] when he is available," calling the approach a "lack of good faith."

Eminem Misses Early Deposition Due to Studio Work

According to Yahoo, in response, Eminem's team argued that Bryant and Dixon's insistence on filing a motion over the three-hour time difference demonstrates the stars' "pursuit of [his] deposition is designed to harass."

The rapper's attorney emphasized that Eminem is willing to appear at a mutually convenient time but cannot start before early afternoon Eastern due to pre-existing commitments in the studio.

Eminem's manager, Paul Rosenberg, explained that the rapper is currently recording new music and has daily obligations with other artists and engineers.

"Failure of [Eminem] to appear in the morning at his studio can result in canceled appointments, an entirely wasted day for his staff, and a very expensive loss of time and expense," Rosenberg said.

Bryant and Dixon, who co-hosted "Reasonably Shady" since May 2021, applied for the trademark the following February.

Eminem opposed the trademark, arguing it could confuse consumers familiar with his nicknames Slim Shady and Shady.

The reality stars maintain that their mark does not create confusion and are prepared to defend it.

Dixon addressed the ongoing feud at BravoCon 2025 in Las Vegas, saying, "He's still being shady. We're still going down the road with the lawsuit. And we're fighting it. We're going to win, at some point."