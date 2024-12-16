Madonna Says Creative Process for New Music in 2025 is 'Medicine For Her Soul'

Madonna couldn't hold back her enthusiasm in her latest post on Instagram.

On December 17, Madonna posted a reel showing her having fun in the studio, hinting at fresh music to come. The "Like A Virgin" songstress also placed a caption in her post, confirming that she is indeed working with DJ and record producer Stuart Price.

Madonna then shared how these past few months of 2024 were like medicine for her soul, and shared how excited she was to share her new music with her fans.

"Working on new music with Stuart Price," Madonna. "These past few months has been medicine for my SOUL."

Madonna also conveyed how eager she is whenever she gets to express her musical creativity.

"Songwriting and making music is the one area where I don't need to ask anyone for their permission," the singer added. "I'm so excited to share it with you. Who wants to hear new music in 2025!"

Fans of Madonna were beyond thrilled by the announcement, causing them to gather in the post's comments section to express their anticipation.

One fan commented, "This is the Christmas present I wanted! Don't try to be trendy, just follow your instincts. That's always when you create your best work. I can't wait to hear new music!"

Another remarked, "Finally Something to look forward to in 2025!"