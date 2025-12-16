Lady Gaga Can Continue Selling 'Mayhem' Merch Despite $100 Million Lawsuit, Judge Rules

Lady Gaga will be allowed to keep selling merchandise tied to her Mayhem era after a federal judge rejected an attempt to halt sales amid an ongoing $100 million trademark lawsuit.

A Los Angeles judge ruled that surf and lifestyle brand Lost International cannot block the singer from selling Mayhemmerchandise while the case proceeds. The company sued Gaga in March, alleging that designs used on her tour merch infringe on one of its long-standing logos.

According to Rolling Stone, which first reported the decision, U.S. District Judge Fernando M. Olguin found that the claims did not meet the legal standard required to stop the sales under federal trademark law.

In his ruling, Olguin concluded that the Lanham Act — the federal law governing trademark disputes — does not apply in this instance.

He wrote that Gaga's use of the mark is "artistically relevant" and does not "explicitly mislead consumers as to the source or content of the challenged work," meaning Lost International is unlikely to succeed on its claims of infringement or false designation of origin.

The decision allows Gaga to continue selling the contested merchandise, which has been available since her Mayhem Ball Tour kicked off in July 2025.

The judge specifically dismissed Lost International's request for an injunction that would have forced Gaga to stop distributing items bearing the disputed designs.

Lady Gaga’s MAYHEM Ball just made history in Australia. 5 sold-out stadium shows, $61.7M gross, 318,996 tickets sold. Sydney alone delivered the biggest boxscores of her career, $13.7M per show.



pic.twitter.com/bFGzfjTrPr — Ved (@babyloniaan) December 15, 2025

Lawsuit Still Moving Forward

While the ruling is a win for Gaga at this stage, it does not end the lawsuit. Lost International has maintained that it pursued legal action only after attempting to resolve the issue privately.

In court filings, the company alleged that Gaga's team "failed and refused, and continues to fail and refuse to cease her willful and blatant infringing."

Attorneys for Lost International said they were disappointed but not deterred by the outcome. In a statement shared by Billboard, the company's lawyers said, "While we would have preferred a different outcome at this preliminary stage, we respect the court's reasoning and look forward to continuing this process."

They added that the brand remains committed to protecting the MAYHEM® trademark it has built "over nearly four decades," while still supporting artistic expression.