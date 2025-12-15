Oasis Reportedly Rejects $40M Vegas Gig After Bono's Warning: 'It's a Money Pit'

Oasis have turned down a chance to become resident headliners at a technologically-advanced venue in Las Vegas called Sphere, according to insiders telling RadarOnline that they deemed this project commercially non-viable despite their global status.

The British rock band, fronted by Noel and Liam Gallagher, brother duo of Oasis fame, has been considering their next course of action after a successful Live '25 revival series. Reportedly under consideration have been further stadium shows in Britain, perhaps at Etihad Stadium and Knebworth, in preference to an extended stint in Las Vegas.

Although Sphere promoters were eager to have Oasis under their belt for a high-profile residency at the 18,600-capacity arena, Oasis reportedly pulled out when they learned of how much expense went into production for such an immersive show. Per Bang Premier, the experience of another musical act, U2, which had a residency at Sphere from September 2023 to March 2024, was cited.

One such insider explained Noel Gallagher's attitude in a way that relayed his talk with Bono of U2 fame. The insider stated: "Noel has always idolized U2's ambition – especially their Zooropa, PopMart, and Achtung Baby revival tours. But he also remembers Bono griping about the enormous expense of the Sphere. That stuck with him."

Radar Online reported that a total of $40 million of this expense went towards the video production for Sphere shows by U2. A different source clarified how such expenditures affected Gallagher's decision-making. The source stated, "The bands have to front the entire production and video bill themselves. For U2, the profit margin was tiny to non-existent. Noel took one look at the numbers and said absolutely not."

One insider described how Oasis had considered other ideas for an entirely immersive production where they follow the band's emergence from Manchester in the 1990s to globally famous status. "They have the team, the graphics, the budget – but they're not going to take on a spectacle that drains the bank. Noel is too savvy for that."

Gallagher apparently acted quickly in making this decision. One individual remembered this response to the idea when Gallagher saw it: "No way," he told his team.

A source in the music industry added Gallagher's reputation for being a prudent thinker was a major factor.

A source explained: "Noel has always been a canny operator with his eye on the bottom line. Yes, he's a great songwriter, but he also watches the bottom line. He's not blowing $40million on a bunch of Vegas – not even for bragging rights Oasis are on a par with U2."

Although they turned down a Sphere show, Oasis is apparently on the verge of announcing big dates in the U.K. As a senior promoter remarked, "Knebworth is looking increasingly likely, and everyone's delighted about that. The demand's massive. They don't need Vegas."