Former 'The Voice' Contestant Kata Hay Arrested in Tennessee Vehicular Homicide Case

Kata Hay, a former contestant on NBC's "The Voice," was taken into custody Wednesday in Oklahoma following a warrant for vehicular homicide issued in Tennessee, authorities and reports said.

The 38-year-old, legally known as Kata Huddleston, had been sought by the Goodlettsville Police Department.

According​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ to TMZ, the Osage County Sheriff's Department apprehended her at a residence in Pawhuska, Oklahoma. Hay is currently in the Osage County Jail and will be going to district court on Monday, Dec. 22, to waive her ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌extradition.

The warrant stems from a fatal crash on Long Hollow Pike near Interstate 65 in Tennessee. Police have provided few details about the incident but previously issued a "be on the lookout" notice suggesting that Hay may have been traveling with a male companion and possibly towing a camper while heading toward Oklahoma.

In addition to the homicide charge, Hay faces an open misdemeanor DUI case in Davidson County, Tennessee — her second.

According​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ to records, she additionally has a set of charges that are still pending against her for a hit and run with more than $1,500 in damages and for allegedly driving with an open container. The date of the alleged offenses is Dec. ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌10.

Legal History

Hay's arrest comes amid a history of legal problems.

In 2022, she pleaded guilty to sexual contact with a 16-year-old boy. At the time, authorities said Hay made inappropriate sexual comments and kissed the teenager while also touching him outside of his pants.

The boy's mother, who had been a friend of Hay, confronted her and recorded the conversation in which Hay reportedly confirmed some of the allegations.

During her testimony, Hay stated, "No, it was not a lie. That's why I pled guilty, but it did not happen in that way," according to WKRN in Tennessee.

She was sentenced to six months in prison for the incident. Police reports noted that Hay had been intoxicated during the event.