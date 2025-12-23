Charlie Kirk's Harsh Words About Nicki Minaj Resurface After Surprise AmericaFest Duet

Nicki Minaj made headlines over the weekend by joining Erika Kirk on stage at AmericaFest, an event held by Turning Point USA. This has reignited talk about the contentious statement made by Charlie Kirk, who had slammed Minaj's impact on young black females in the past.

Charlie Kirk had stated on one of the viral videos uploaded on social media, "I don't think that's a good role model for 18-year-old Black girls. I don't think that songs that are talking about glorifying wet female genitalia are exactly... The role models of the 1940s and '50s for Black America were completely different, per TMZ. " This video came up again in light of his wife introducing Nicki Minaj at the gala.

Fans did not take long to respond on the social media platform post The Neighborhood Talk. A fan chimed in, "Would Charlie Kirk today want his wife around Nicki Minaj? Probably not," while another posted, "All that boot licking and he didn't even respect her".

HotNewHipHop reported that, at AmericaFest, Minaj spoke about several political issues with Erika Kirk. Minaj talked about ex-President Donald Trump and said that "he has given so many people hope that there's a chance to beat the bad guys and to win and to do it with your head held high," according to The New York Post. Additionally, Minaj criticized California Governor Gavin Newsom during her talk.

Vice President JD Vance spoke of Minaj's words in his own address, saying, "Unlike the left, we stand against treating anybody, and I love what Nicki said about this. We don't treat anybody different because of their race or their sex. So we have relegated DEI to the dustbin of history, which is exactly where it belongs. In the United States of America, you don't have to apologize for being white anymore."

KIRK's comments, titled "You're Not Required to Apologize for Being White," have sparked discussions in the United States of America; when combined with NICKI MINAJ's political assertions, they highlight the ongoing debates about the influence of celebrity on people's political views and societal values.

Some see NICKI MINAJ as using this opportunity to bring attention to the ongoing issue, while others feel NICKI MINAJ's joining with KIRK shows she supports him despite his past comments about her music and how he viewed the effect It had on young people in the community.