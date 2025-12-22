Nicki Minaj Faces Backlash After Calling VP JD Vance an 'Assassin' While Talking to Charlie Kirk's Widow

Nicki Minaj found herself at the receiving end of serious hate on social media after getting embroiled in a tense situation at Turning Point USA's AmericaFest event in Phoenix on Sunday.

The Grammy-nominated rapper attended the conservative event to discuss issues with Erika Kirk, the wife of political commentator Charlie Kirk, who was tragically killed earlier this year. This event took place amid controversy over the rapper's political statements, including her support for Donald Trump and her rants against Democratic leadership.

During the discussion, Minaj appeared to slip up, a slip that immediately drew widespread attention because of its context. As quoted by HotNewHipHop, Minaj made these comments in response to the public, referring to political leaders.

In a video clip later posted on The Neighborhood Talk, Minaj said, "You have amazing role models like the assassin JD Vance, our vice president. And when I say that... Mm....", per Parade. Minaj was immediately struck dumb by what she was saying, recognizing the meaning in the company in which she found herself, having been conversing with the widow of a man who was killed by a bullet.

Despite this, the conference continued the conversation uninterrupted. There was no public escalation from Erika Kirk on the matter, and Minaj moved on with the speech, which included politics, public perception, and the ability to address issues such as this in public speaking engagements.

Videos of the incident spread rapidly on social networks, with both criticism and justification from various onlookers, who found this statement to be an accident rather than an intentional act.

Minaj's performance at AmericaFest also comes after some very public disagreements with California Gov. Gavin Newsom, whom she has accused of not addressing her concerns about swatting at her homes. Minaj has made it a point to say she does not engage in partisan politics, but her statements have often been open to interpretation.

Participation in Turning Point USA events has also brought her alignment with conservatives into the spotlight, a stance that continues to spark divided opinions. Minaj has not made any public announcement explaining the message she intended to convey.

This has contributed to public discourse on the role that celebrities play in high-profile events. According to the source, despite the incident, public reaction has been mixed, with some focusing on the language used in this context. In contrast, others consider the broader context of Minaj's frank public persona.