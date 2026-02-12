Tony Yayo and Uncle Murda Spill the Tea on Their Pillow Fight with Ja Rule

Tony Yayo and Uncle Murda opened up about a playful but tense encounter with longtime rival Ja Rule on a Delta Airlines flight, describing how the rapper ultimately avoided a confrontation.

The New York rappers, who recently launched a podcast called "The Real Report," told TMZ that the incident occurred when Ja realized his longtime adversaries were seated behind him in first class on a flight from San Francisco to New York.

"Ja wanted no smoke when he realized his worst enemies were seated right behind him in first class," Uncle Murda said, describing the initial moment of tension.

After a brief exchange of words and a few pillow throws, Tony Yayo explained that Ja made the "smart move" by leaving the plane to catch a later flight.

"Ja pops off, but he smartly bitched out," Yayo told TMZ, adding a humorous dig at Ja's height.

The rappers emphasized that despite the history, they were never intimidated. "We were never scared of Ja ... Delta actually handled the situation perfectly," Yayo said.

READ MORE: Ja Rule Reveals The Bad Side of His Feud With 50 Cent— Says It Went Too Far

The feud dates back to the early 2000s, when G-Unit, led by Yayo, was at the height of its fame. Yayo noted that he hadn't seen Ja in decades prior to the flight.

The pillow fight began when Yayo and Murda spotted Ja in first class. After some back-and-forth banter, pillows were tossed, capturing the attention of fellow passengers. Video clips shared by TMZ show the rappers laughing as they exchanged pillows while Ja quickly exited the cabin.

"This is a funny look at Yayo and Murda's side of the beef," the TMZ report said, highlighting the playful, podcast-ready nature of the encounter rather than any serious threat.

Since the incident, the two rappers have continued to promote the podcast, basing their later episodes on the fight altercations.

An in-flight pillow fight serves as a reminder of how old hip-hop rivalries can still make headlines, despite being decades old.

In separate news, as reported by HotNewHipHop Ja Rule reflected on his long-standing feud with 50 Cent, saying it negatively impacted New York hip-hop by creating divisions among artists. He told the 7PM in Brooklyn podcast that their beef "f*cked up New York Hip-Hop" and stressed he does not promote the negativity.Ja Rule added that he wishes 50 Cent well and encourages him to "do right, do better."

He also claimed that, in his opinion, he is the better rapper and that his records have aged more successfully. Regarding other artists, he said he has no need to advise Drake, noting the rapper is already successful and thriving.

READ MORE: Max B and Ja Rule Rumored to Have Heated Confrontation: Conflicting Reports from Brandy & Monica Concert