Diddy's Lawyer Says Judge Played '13th Juror'—Potential Early Release on the Horizon

Attorney Mark Geragos, a longtime confidant of Sean "Diddy" Combs, has offered his perspective on the rapper's ongoing appeal, stating that there may be a legitimate path for early release despite opposition from prosecutors.

Speaking to HotNewHipHop, Geragos noted that while he did not formally represent Diddy in his federal case, his family's involvement in the defense has kept him close to the situation. He highlighted what he views as fundamental issues with the original sentencing.

Introducing his assessment, Geragos said, "I think there's a potential there. Remember, when he was convicted of these two Mann Act violations... He won against the counts that carried a mandatory life sentence and would have basically forfeited his entire fortune. So he rolled the dice and won, and then he was enhanced in his sentence by the very conduct he was acquitted of. I think that's fundamentally unfair," per NewsNation.

He further criticized the prosecution for what he perceives as overcharging, suggesting that Diddy's sentence should have been reconsidered immediately following the trial. "In fact, if we want to talk about fairness, I think the prosecution should be penalized for overcharging him in the first place, and he should have been immediately released. That's just me. I have great affection, and I think that's the just result," Geragos added.

Diddy's legal team is pursuing an appeal on the grounds that Judge Arun Subramanian improperly influenced the jury's sentencing decision. The argument centers on claims that the judge acted like a "13th juror" by referencing evidence tied to charges on which Diddy was acquitted, leading to a harsher overall sentence.

According to HotNewHipHop, the appeal requests either a full reversal of the convictions or a reduction in the sentence, alongside immediate release pending the court's decision. The case has drawn attention not only because of Diddy's high-profile status but also due to ongoing debate over the fairness of the federal court's handling of evidence.

During the appeal process, Diddy has reportedly been able to spend time with family. His son, Justin Combs, visited him over the Christmas holiday, providing a rare personal moment amid ongoing legal proceedings.

Observers suggest that if the appeals court sides with Diddy's legal team, he could see additional time with his family sooner than anticipated. Geragos' comments indicate he will remain vocal throughout the process, underscoring both his legal insight and personal connection to Diddy.