Claressa Shields Calls Out 50 Cent After He Claims He Curved Her Onstage

Claressa Shields, the two-time Olympic boxing champion, has entered the public dispute between rapper 50 Cent and her partner, rapper Papoose, responding directly to 50 Cent's recent social media posts.

The ongoing feud, as per HotNewHipHop began when 50 Cent posted an edited video on Instagram suggesting he had rejected Shields during a past performance. He captioned the clip, "I only played little league football but I know how to run. LOL Good morning everybody!"

Shields fired back by sharing the full footage of 50 Cent introducing her at the same event. On her Instagram Story, she wrote, "@50cent come on now you love the GWOAT! You paid for my flight, hotel and all to be in Shreveport to help you raise money for your nonprofit! Showed mad love!"

In a separate Instagram post, Shields added, "Hey @50cent, GWOAT lover alert! You hooked me up with a flight to Shreveport and a hotel room – talk about a VIP! You even invited me to help out with your nonprofit for the kids. You're still invited to the fight! I'm still honored you performed on stage holding my HEAVYWEIGHT WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP BELT!"

The conflict largely centers on the feud between 50 Cent and Papoose, which involves trolling and AI-manipulated videos targeting their relationship. The origins of the beef reportedly trace back to comments 50 Cent made about Remy Ma when she was dating Papoose.

Papoose has stated that he intends to handle the dispute personally, but Shields' involvement indicates a more public exchange. Meanwhile, 50 Cent has yet to respond to recent disses from other rappers such as Jim Jones and Fabolous on the "Let's Rap About It" podcast.

50 Cent and Papoose Engage in Spicy Social Media Feud Over Personal Jabs

Rapper 50 Cent kicked off the New Year with a fiery social media exchange targeting fellow rapper Papoose, mocking his relationship with boxer Claressa Shields and escalating into a series of humorous insults.

According to HipHopDX,the conflict began when 50 Cent posted a now-deleted Instagram video featuring an edited breakup scene from the film "Black Sister's Revenge."

The clip superimposed Papoose and Shields' faces onto the characters, depicting Shields slapping Papoose. The caption read, "Now you see that, that's assault! You can't just go around putting your hands on people. LOL. Happy New Year!"

Papoose responded with an AI-generated video showing 50 Cent dancing and twerking in a revealing outfit inside a strip club. He taunted 50 Cent by referencing a recent freestyle by Fabolous, Jim Jones, Maino, and Dave East that took shots at 50 Cent, writing: "No No No stop deflecting Curtis. The world is STILL waiting for ya response to Fab & them. You from southside do something? Fight or flight? Holla if you need a ghostwriter Champ... I mean Chump!"

Not backing down, 50 Cent countered by mocking Papoose's choice in women alongside the AI clip, joking, "Look what Pap posted Hahaha, that look like one of his joints all his hoe's handsome. They tougher than him LOL." He also posted a photo of Papoose's hairline with the caption, "That's the fith little NY [ninja] this week."

Papoose fired back again with another AI-generated video of 50 Cent dancing in a shower wearing a pink bikini top and towel, questioning why 50 Cent is often compared to a "bitch" and urging him to respond to the freestyle diss. "Why everybody keep comparing 50 to a bitch? Is it because he gossip so much? Why he STILL ain't respond to Let's rap about it? He know he ain't nice for real! Go apologize to Banks Chump. You need him right now!" he wrote.

The back-and-forth exchange quickly gained attention on social media, highlighting 50 Cent's ongoing reputation as one of hip hop's most relentless trolls.