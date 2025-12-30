Nicki Minaj to Clap Back Hard: 50 Cent's 'Many Men' Gets a Gender Twist

There is a lot of talk in the hip-hop world that Nicki Minaj is getting ready to make one of her most daring musical moves yet. Reports say that the rapper is quietly changing her plans for 2026. She might be remaking a classic song by 50 Cent, which could turn an iconic record into a new story based on her life.

AllHipHop says that rumors say Minaj is not backing down after a short time of being quiet in public but is instead rethinking the direction of her art. The rumors say that her next musical statement might not get into political issues and instead go back to familiar hip-hop themes based on personal problems and how she sees things.

The song being discussed is "Many Men (Wish Death)," which was first released by 50 Cent. It is well-known for telling stories of violence and survival in real life. The source says that Minaj is thinking about a gender-flipped version of the song tentatively called "Many Women," which would change the theme to her belief that women in the industry want to see her career fail.

Read more: Nicki Minaj Steps Away From Social Media After Controversial AmericaFest Interview

Wanting someone to lose their throne is not the same as wanting them to die. People were literally trying to kill him at 50. And that difference is important. From where I am sitting, I don't hear many female rappers plotting her death. They might not like her, but I don't care. Fans, former fans, and social media, not other female rappers, are the ones who are the loudest.

People who study the hip-hop industry say that perception often matters more than intent. This is because real or imagined slights have always been the reason for diss records. The report goes on to say that if Minaj feels trapped, she might react aggressively through music, even if the pressure she is under isn't mostly from rap rivalries.

Before moving on to the next issue, there is a neutral introduction. The online petition asking for her deportation keeps getting more and more signatures. The publication says that the optics are still awful, even though the chances of this happening are very low. The petition has 58,206 signatures as per Change.org.

It is still unclear if "Many Women" will happen. The story is still just a guess for now. As always, take this tale for what it is. A rumor. But in hip-hop, rumors often turn into songs.