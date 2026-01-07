Rising Dallas Hip-Hop Artist ZeeTheWizard Dies Following New Year's Day Violence

Dallas police confirmed that emerging rapper ZeeTheWizard, born Zecqurie Fields, died on Monday, Jan. 5, following injuries sustained in a shooting during the early hours of New Year's Day.

The 25-year-old artist was critically injured in the incident and later succumbed to his wounds at a local hospital.

Authorities responded to a call about a shooting around 3:45 a.m. CT near Empire Central and northbound North Stemmons Freeway, CBS News reported.

Multiple victims were found at the scene, and five, including ZeeTheWizard, were transported to hospitals.

While police did not disclose the conditions of the other victims, the incident reportedly occurred outside Pink House, a new Dallas strip club celebrating its grand opening on New Year's Eve.

Police continue to investigate, and no arrests have been made.

ZeeTheWizard had gained recognition as part of Dallas's New Dallas movement, a group of rappers promoting unity and positivity over violence.

The Oak Cliff native collaborated with fellow local artists such as Zillionaire Doe, HeadHuncho Amir, Montana 700, and had a close friendship with Dallas rap star BigXthaPlug.

ZeeTheWizard Signed to Future's Freebandz

In 2025, he signed with Future's Freebandz label and released two projects, "Words of WIZdom" and "Hood Prophet," solidifying his place in the city's hip-hop scene.

The rapper's death sparked an outpouring of grief online.

HeadHuncho Amir shared a heartfelt tribute on Instagram, writing: "Zecqurie, you crushed an—. From kids to grown men we been locked. I'm lost for words. It hurt even deeper when 20 mins after I prayed you pull through, I get the text—you ain't make it. I'll never let them forget about you. To know Zee is to know he was a cool, genuine, loving, respectful person."

According to Billboard, Amir continued, emphasizing ZeeTheWizard's impact: "We just lost an important piece to the puzzle. We gone hold it down, dammm Zee."

Fans remember ZeeTheWizard not just for his music but for his message of positivity and hope within the Dallas hip-hop community.